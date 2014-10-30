A-SZ Internet Postings, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Chandeliers

New Franklin, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Arnold Szakal is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.UniqueMeydaTiffanyChandeliers.com. The website carries a broad range of products including traditional chandeliers, crystal chandeliers, Tiffany chandeliers, mini chandeliers, and candle chandeliers. Szakal decided to start his website because he wanted to offer quality chandeliers to his customers at more reasonable prices than they would be able to find elsewhere. He was able to find a way to obtain these straight from the manufacturer, preventing high mark ups.



There are many excellent chandeliers featured within the merchandise of UniqueMeydaTiffanyChandeliers.com. The website offers products including French country style chandeliers, Tiffany ceiling lighting, flameless candle chandeliers, crystal pendant chandeliers, iron chandeliers, rustic chandeliers, LED chandeliers, and much more. Of these products, the beautiful Tiffany chandeliers are particularly popular. The glasswork is impressive and each one is unique and handmade. In the future, Szakal would like to add some more Tiffany products to his website including Tiffany lamps and glass ceiling fans. By offering a wide range of these unique products, he hopes to make it easy for customers to find the perfect lighting for their home.



Offering a wide selection and excellent service is of the utmost importance to Szakal regarding UniqueMeydaTiffanyChandeliers.com. Since his website is focused just on chandeliers, he is able to offer a wide range of different chandeliers all in one place that most box stores and other online websites cannot offer. He plans to quickly respond to any customer questions or problems to ensure that customers are satisfied with their experiences on his website.



To complement the main website, Szakal is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourATiffanyChandeliersBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to chandeliers. Szakal will be writing about the chandeliers offered on his site, what is beneficial about these chandeliers, how they can add to the decoration of a home, and the qualities of the different types of chandeliers. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with a little more information before they choose a chandelier.



About UniqueMeydaTiffanyChandeliers.com

UniqueMeydaTiffanyChandeliers.com, a division of A-SZ Internet Postings, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Arnold Szakal.



Arnold Szakal

http://www.UniqueMeydaTiffanyChandeliers.com

330-882-6557



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com