A Trendsetter in the Legal Document Sharing Space, Emergent Celebrates Milestone Usage by Law Firms

Emergent's Virtual Minute Book, one of many document sharing modules available through the company's Legal Kiosk™ portal suite, celebrated a significant milestone recently for their document sharing software. Used by myriad law firms in Canada for sharing documents instantly with their clients, The Legal Kiosk™ has taken its place as an industry standard for convenience. To that end, with Emergent's latest announcement, the software program's merit has never been more apparent. The forward-thinking company says that users have shared over 100k documents since the cloud version of the software was released just over a year ago.



Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Emergent, said of his company's success, "This is a great landmark for us because it just reaffirms what has now become a prominent trend. Emergent spearheaded the digital sharing of documents with clients years ago and made life so much simpler for lawyers and their firms nationwide. The fact that over 100,000 documents have been shared in the Virtual Minute Book in less than a year is a testament to the innovation, security, intuitiveness, and simplicity each law firm enjoys when using the Virtual Minute Book. We look forward to hitting the next of many milestones in the coming years."



Canada's first self-service portal for sharing documents for any area of law, The Legal Kiosk™ contains the Virtual Minute Book for corporate records. One of over a dozen modules within the specially designed software, law firms can share documents individually or, clients can download an entire minute book or closing book in seconds. Convenient for offline viewing, the book comes complete with a title page, dividers, and a bookmarked table of contents. The bookmarks give immediate access to individual documents with one click. The program provides busy lawyers and their clients the flexibility mobility affords by keeping documents organized with an everything in one place approach.



For more information, visit http://www.emergent.ca. To learn more about The Legal Kiosk, click on https://www.emergent.ca/the-legal-kiosk/#section5.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



