HangZhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --A two-day Designer Journey was organized by Sunon in Dubai

Sunon, one of the best modern office furniture companies in China, held a furniture exhibition in Dubai.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a giant company in possession of a good reputation domestically must be in want of chances of branding abroad. This is happening on Designer Journey. On October 11th, Sunon, one of the most prestigious office furniture companies in China featuring high-end products, held an activity for designers and furniture distributors across the world.



As the most important annual event of Sunon global designer community, Sunon Designer Journey has been held for 5 years since 2015, attracting 400 architects, interior designers, industrial designers and so on from over 40 countries. It's a journey to experience, to communicate and to enjoy as well as to provide designers an opportunity to explore and a platform to get new inspiration. Dubai is chosen as the place to hold this year's event for marketing its brand abroad.



The history of Sunon was briefed in the process of the event. Holding the belief of creating a green, safe and intelligent office environment, Sunon started from scratch as a carpenter now grows into a giant company dedicating workspace solutions. Annually it launches nearly 10 new product series. Innovation is what Sunon's R&D team always goes after. Besides a domestic R&D team of 150 and European Research Center in Berlin, Sunon has also established partnerships with renowned overseas design studios and independent designers. Now Sunon is exploring the way of replacing traditional factories with modern "Internet+" factories and transforming from mass production to large-scale customization.



Being creative is what all companies promote but it is not enough for Sunon as it aims high. Liangzheng Ni, the founder of Sunon, once said in an interview, " We expect this to be one of the best office furniture headquarters in the world." In recent years, oversee sales have increased tremendously to nearly 50%-80%. As the workspace solution provider for the world's top 500 companies, Sunon has now extended its markets and business across 110 countries fitting perfectly in Europe and North America.



Except for the office furniture exhibited in this activity, Sunon will be showcasing a series of new designed furniture on the next month Downtown Design in Dubai including Butterfly, an ergonomic office chair with the concept of butterfly wings combining the beauty and comfort, and I-tech, which has the function of Long-time sitting reminder and connection with mobile phone for health data collection and analysis, aiming to create a versatile working environment and Samu, a functional chair that adds natural and cheerful flair to a modern office.



For Sunon, the purpose of branding abroad is to show its integrity as well as to build up a network with global top designers & architects. As Ms Cindy, Sunon's Managing Director of international business, said in the activity "We hope more and more designers & architects can join us to build an office environment that is healthier, more eco-friendly, and with more fun, creating more possibilities for workplace wellbeing worldwide."