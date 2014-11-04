Mumbai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --“Venus” is a very ‘Unique’ bucket mounted washing machine, that is being introduced to the public via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. This campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which needs to be raised by December 12th in order to bring the “bucket mounted mini washing machine” to market at a price anyone can afford. VimBas, the creative team behind Venus, believes that “technology is meant to ease the lives of all segments of society” not just those who can afford it. “Financial conditions prevent a large number of families from buying a proper washing machine.” But the Venus team would like to see a washing machine in every household, which is what led them to create this affordable, user friendly and innovative device.



Venus is a small, but very powerful portable washing machine. While it was initially created to help poor families who cannot afford a large washing machine, the uses of this machine far exceed its humble origins. This device is great for people who often wash extremely soiled or smelly clothing that they do not want in their regular washer, people who wash small loads, clothing that bleeds such as new or tie-dyed items, use as a camping or travel washing machine, dormitory use, hotel use etc. The Venus machine is small enough to fit into a backpack, and extremely lightweight. It is capable of washing 2.5 kgs of clothing per each 5 minute cycle, and is powerful enough that no pre-scrubbing is required. Even though it is a powerful little machine, it is still gentle enough for more delicate or fragile items. It currently runs off of electricity, however VimBas is working hard on introducing a battery operated version in the near future.



VimBas has successfully created working prototypes of Venus, and have already chosen the factory with all of the necessary equipment, machines and manpower to mass produce the Venus machine. They are now ready to move on to the final phase in production which is why they are reaching out to the public via their Indiegogo campaign in order to raise the funding needed to go forward. As an added bonus, the team is offering several supporter perks with their campaign. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a “Thank You” which allows a supporter to follow the campaign, to beautiful one-of-a-kind “Painted Dried Pippal Leaves”, and the chance to pre-order various amounts of the Venus machine, from a single machine to distributor quantity, at a discounted rate. If a supporter doesn’t have the need for the machine themselves, they can give the gift of a truly blessed holiday season with the “Gift a Venus to the Needy” perk.



About VimBas

VimBas is headquartered in Mumbai, and was born when the founder’s mother passed away a little over a year ago. Her final words had a deep impact on him. She said “it is good to make money...but better when you make money and benefit the poor at the same time.” With this thought, VimBas, which is a combination of his parent’s names: Vimla & Basu was founded. The team consists of a group of specialists, each with several years of experience in their chosen fields. VimBas’ unified vision is to make products of social relevance that are affordable for the poor.



