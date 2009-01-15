A Very Special Valentine For Kansas City

Kansas City, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2009 -- Founded in 1979, The Singles Station Dating Co. is the largest independently owned personal introduction service in the Southwest. In the last 30 years the Singles Station has designed a unique style of introducing singles that incorporates the science of compatibility and more importantly, the use of the century-old tradition or the art, if you will, of “Matchmaking”.



“We are very excited to be opening our newest office in Kansas City,” said Charlee Brotherton, Owner and Certified Matchmaker/Relationship Expert. “The people in Kansas City are so friendly and open, perfectly suited for the Singles Station’s proven method of Matchmaking. In the past 30 years, The Singles Station has been responsible for introducing over 100,000 couples and thousands of successful relationships and marriages. Now we are excited to serve the Kansas City area singles as well.”



The Singles Station is not a dating club or an Internet dating site. Participants are confident, busy professionals who know what they want and are searching out a partner the way they would a new job or any other meaningful life enhancing decision. The Singles Station provides personalized introductions. They meet with members face to face in local offices. The Singles Station takes the time to get to know each and every member, to understand their relationship goals and to find out what is most important in the single people they want to meet. The Singles Station’s proven matchmaking system includes a 120-question personality profile that ensures a member that he or she will meet compatible singles with similar interest and core values. Income level, smoking preference, education level and religious beliefs are only a small part of the proven matchmaking process.



The Singles Station continues its commitment to be the most successful matchmaking service of its kind. The Singles Station Dating Co. has offices conveniently located in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma and Bentonville, Fort Smith and Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee with offices coming soon to Wichita and now serving Kansas City with an office at 8665 W. 96th St, Ste 201 Overland Park, KS 66212. The Kansas City office can be reached at (913) 538-9991 or toll free at (866) 807-LOVE (5683) Please visit our web site for more information at www.SinglesStation.com.



Charlee Brotherton , Owner/Certified Matchmaker and Representatives of The Singles Station have been a featured guest expert on local television and radio programs for companies including Clear Channel Communications, Cox Broadcasting, local Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates as well as participated in various interviews for several southwest publications. The Singles Station is available for interviews or as program guests for your media outlet as well. Charlee Brotherton also resides on the Matchmaking Institute and school of relationship sciences, Board of Professional and Certified Matchmakers. The Institute’s Matchmaking Certification program is a highly specialized curriculum of classes put together to teach current and future matchmakers matchmaking skills. Matchmaking Institute’s intensive training includes specialized classes in areas such as screening techniques, behavioral communication and matching technique. The Institute was created in 2003 to set standards and a code of ethics in the matchmaking industry and to create a network of Certified Matchmakers. The Singles Station has corporate headquarters located at 3060 N. Hemlock Circle, Broken Arrow, OK 74012



CONTACT:

Stevie Fernandez

The Singles Station Dating Co.

918-523-0574 Ext 202

918-481-0424

stevef@singlesstation.com

http://www.SinglesStation.com





