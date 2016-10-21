A "Vested" Interest: Projek Raw's Hottest Fall Fashion Accessory

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2016 --Part of what makes Projek Raw one of the hottest names in fashion today is their willingness and "have no fear" attitude of doing something different. Projek Raw has made it their mission to do away with "fast fashion" and to design something unique that appeals to the thriving men's wear market.



This year has no doubt been one of the best years yet for Projek Raw, and consumers and competitors alike continue to see great things from the top fashion designer. In addition to an extensive line of denim jeans, jackets, and camo accessories, vests are also one of the hottest fashion trends right now – and Projek Raw is owning them all.



About Projek Raw

Projek Raw has always taken great pride in the brand's name, mission, and its products. Projek Raw takes the time to listen to customer feedback and truly learn about their needs and wants, and turn those ideas into actions through their designs, patterns, and accessories. As a result, Projek Raw has put a whole new spin on the meaning of fashion, completely changed and overhauling the men's wear market. Projek Raw is known throughout Europe, Canada, and is quickly growing in the United States.



The CEO and founder of Projek Raw, Dov Cohen claims, "Projek Raw was created with the inspiration for the young man looking for trendy fashions. He wants to look current and even a little ahead of the fashion trend. Every time we develop a new item, that's the question we ask ourselves; 'is this fresh, is this trendy, is this different? Most importantly, does it look like everyone else?' If it does, throw away the design."



A "Vested" Interest. Vests are among the hottest fashion trends right now, particularly in Projek Raw's 2016 fall/winter collections. Projek Raw offers an expansive line of vests, all ranging in color, style, and material. Projek Raw offers vests with or without hoods, packable vests, and even vests with bright interior colors, which is a unique take on this comfortable yet fashionable accessory. Whether consumers are planning to be out on a cool day or just want to look cool, a vest will surely do the trick.



Although the 2015 fall season with Projek Raw was unbeatable by many competitors, this year is one of the best years yet. Each year the mens' wear market is flooded with the same old styles; however, Projek Raw seeks to bring a unique and creative addition to the market each year. This year vests are in.



For more information on fashions, products, and the best place to find vests, visit projekraw.com or view the "Lookbook" here for the fall and winter 2016 collections to check out Projek Raw's impressive line of vests.



