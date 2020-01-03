A Video Production Company That Serves Board Game and Video Game Designers

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2020 --We Make Teasers launches a video production service that specializes in creating video advertisements, video teasers, game trailers, and product explainer videos for board game and video game designers.



We Make Teasers is a video production company that serves clients internationally. The video company began in last July when its founder, Bryce Walter, pinpointed an opportunity for improvement in the video production industry.



"Our heart is to bring high-quality, live action video, 3D animation, and sound design to game designers who have had a lackluster experience with other production companies. We've found many video partners aren't as transparent about their process, pricing, or results as they should be. We set out to fix those problems." Company Founder, Bryce Walter validated.



Using his background in indie board game design, Bryce Walter created a video service that provides game designers with a value driven and transparent purchasing experience for their video production needs. Because of the emphasis that We Make Teasers places on value and transparency, the company provides a detailed breakdown of their pricing, process, and results, all of which are accessible directly on their website.



We Make Teasers has focused on building video options for companies of all different sizes and has had the opportunity to work with brands like Bicycle Games, North Star Games, and Druid City Games.



Some popular works from We Make Teasers include:



The Sweet & Spicy Truth - Bicycle Games



Reign of Nations - Absolute Dominion



Tattoo Stories - Bicycle Games