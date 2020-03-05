A Wealth of Opportunities Exist with Clinical Jobs in Zurich from EPM Scientific

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --The Life Sciences sector is constantly being transformed by ideas and technology that are reshaping the way that we tackle the topics of disease prevention and recovery. From artificial intelligence to gene editing there are many different types of tech having an influence. This impact is being felt across the Life Sciences industry, including with respect to clinical jobs in Zurich, as well as Geneva, Bern, Chur and Lucerne. Today, a wealth of opportunities exist to define exciting careers and create teams that are capable of making a current vision a future reality.



EPM Scientific is a specialist leading recruiter for clinical jobs with a passionate team of experts working across the country in cities including Bern and Zurich, Chur, Geneva and Lucerne. The firm is also part of a network that covers 60+ countries worldwide with offices in 11 locations. Given the global nature of the Life Sciences industry this dual local and international perspective is something that really sets EPM Scientific apart. It also means the business can bring genuine, unique insight to reimagining the way that hiring is handled in this industry. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enable EPM Scientific to work with businesses in need and candidates with exceptional skills to identify mutually beneficial outcomes.



Switzerland is a major employer in the Life Sciences sector and there are many opportunities to embark on a fulfilling career for those seeking clinical jobs in locations such as Zurich. This includes roles such as Senior Medical Director with a growing biotech business, as well as Biomarker Operations Project Manager for a market-leading organisation in the biomedical industry.



EPM Scientific partners with a range of businesses in this sector, from forward thinking and pioneering start-ups to very well established global names to help make key connections that count. "EPM Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. "We work to provide quality clinical jobs in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has grown alongside the Life Sciences industry, in Switzerland and beyond. The firm covers all major areas of this fast moving sector, including pharmacovigilance and key stages of a product life cycle, such as R&D and market launch. For any business in this industry talent is likely to be the key challenge when it comes to ongoing development – finding it, vetting it and securing it. Working with EPM Scientific has enabled many innovative enterprises to find individual solutions that create new opportunities for growth.



EPM Scientific CH has been providing expert recruitment services to organisations and individuals in the Life Sciences sector since 2012. A commitment to high standards and teams peopled with passionate specialists has enabled the business to become a go to for individuals looking to define careers and businesses that need to expand.