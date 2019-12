A World Away a Film by Mark Blanchard Premieres at Chicago Independent Film Festival April 6th

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2019 --Three Flames Pictures presents A WORLD AWAY a new film by Mark Blanchard which premiere this weekend at The Chicago Independent Film Festival.



The star-studded film stars Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World, The Goldbergs, A Wrinkle in Time), Caroline Lagerfelt (Gossip Girl), David DeLuise (Wizards of Waverly Place, Jessie), Landry Bender (Crash & Bernstein, Fuller House), Nathaniel J Potvin (Alexa & Katie, American Vandal, Five Points), Frank Lawrence Catania, Daniel Jenks (Little Shrink, New Girl), Mary Lynn Rajskub (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Veronica's Closet, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Larry Sanders Show, 24) Nadine Velazquez (My Name is Earl, Hart of Dixie, Flight) Julian Grey (Godless, Downhill), Sal Landi (How to Get Away With Murder, The Young & Restless, Desperate Housewives), Samantha Bowden, Alexa Khan and Carmen Blanchard (American Horror Story).



With story and screenplay by Patrick McEveety and Mark Blanchard, The lucky winners of a school raffle embark on an overnight field trip to the Grand Canyon but when their plane takes an unexpected detour through a wormhole, six kids and their ex-military pilot find themselves no longer on planet earth but a world away. In order to get back, they'll need to forge unlikely friendships, face their fears and trust a magic 'source' capable of guiding them on an adventurous journey home. But it won't be an easy journey homeā€¦ Jonathan Mariande is Director of Photography with music by Mark Portmann.



The cast and creative team that will attend the premiere on April 6th include director Mark Blanchard, Nathaniel J Potvin, Alexa Khan, Genghis Khan and co-producer Trevor Doyle.



Three Flames Pictures is a Los Angeles based Production Company with international reach and established production partners in Europe, Asia, North America, The Middle East and North Africa.



A World Away is Dove Approved for all ages. Tickets to the CIFF 2019 Premiere April 6th at 3 PM are available on Eventbrite. The film will also play at the Myrtle Beach Independent Film Festival on April 26th, 2019.