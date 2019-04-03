A World Away a Film by Mark Blanchard Premieres at Chicago Independent Film Festival April 6th

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2019 --Three Flames Pictures presents A WORLD AWAY a new film by Mark Blanchard which premiere this weekend at The Chicago Independent Film Festival.



The star-studded film stars Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World, The Goldbergs, A Wrinkle in Time), Caroline Lagerfelt (Gossip Girl), David DeLuise (Wizards of Waverly Place, Jessie), Landry Bender (Crash & Bernstein, Fuller House), Nathaniel J Potvin (Alexa & Katie, American Vandal, Five Points), Frank Lawrence Catania, Daniel Jenks (Little Shrink, New Girl), Mary Lynn Rajskub (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Veronica's Closet, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Larry Sanders Show, 24) Nadine Velazquez (My Name is Earl, Hart of Dixie, Flight) Julian Grey (Godless, Downhill), Sal Landi (How to Get Away With Murder, The Young & Restless, Desperate Housewives), Samantha Bowden, Alexa Khan and Carmen Blanchard (American Horror Story).



With story and screenplay by Patrick McEveety and Mark Blanchard, The lucky winners of a school raffle embark on an overnight field trip to the Grand Canyon but when their plane takes an unexpected detour through a wormhole, six kids and their ex-military pilot find themselves no longer on planet earth but a world away. In order to get back, they'll need to forge unlikely friendships, face their fears and trust a magic 'source' capable of guiding them on an adventurous journey home. But it won't be an easy journey home… Jonathan Mariande is Director of Photography with music by Mark Portmann.



The cast and creative team that will attend the premiere on April 6th include director Mark Blanchard, Nathaniel J Potvin, Alexa Khan, Genghis Khan and co-producer Trevor Doyle.



Three Flames Pictures is a Los Angeles based Production Company with international reach and established production partners in Europe, Asia, North America, The Middle East and North Africa.



A World Away is Dove Approved for all ages. Tickets to the CIFF 2019 Premiere April 6th at 3 PM are available on Eventbrite. The film will also play at the Myrtle Beach Independent Film Festival on April 26th, 2019.