Upper Marlboro, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2019 --A wrong way accident on Route 50 in Prince George's County left one person dead and another with serious injuries.



Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal wrong way accident that happened Saturday, June 15, 2019. They are attempting to determine the underlying factors which led to the crash occurring. CBS Baltimore news reports the collision occurred just after 4:00 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 50, east of Route 704 in Mitchellville, Prince George's County.



The at fault driver, the sole occupant in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, crashed into a truck and another vehicle on the road. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The truck driver sustained only minor damage to his vehicle. The other motorist involved was fatally injured. The highway was closed for more than five hours after the collision. Maryland State Police Aviation Command and Prince George's County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene in an attempt to clear the wreckage.



Wrong Way Accidents Are Deadly



According to Maryland car accident attorney Rick Jaklitsch of the Jaklitsch Law Group, wrong way accidents are some of the most potentially deadly types of crashes. "Drivers are generally unaware of their mistake," says Jaklitsch. "These types of collisions often occur near highway exit and entrance ramps. This means drivers are likely going at a high rate of speed. This increases the chances for severe and potentially fatal injuries."



Wrong way car accidents can occur as a result of poor street design, a lack of proper signage, or due to inadequate lighting. However, in many cases it is the reckless and negligent driving behaviors of motorists that are to blame. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that distracted driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other substances are all frequent contributing factor in these crashes.



"Alcohol and driving is a dangerous combination," says Jaklitsch. "At the same time, even something as simple as glancing at your phone, changing GPS settings, or being on medication increases the odds of a wrong way collision." Jaklitsch advises that those injured in these crashes have the right to seek compensation from the at fault party. This may be through an insurance claim or by filing a personal injury lawsuit.