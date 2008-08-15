A1 Discount Vitamins Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Edmond, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, A1 Discount Vitamins (http://www.a1discountvitamins.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



A1 Discount Vitamins will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.a1discountvitamins.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “A1 Discount Vitamins is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About A1 Discount Vitamins (http://www.a1discountvitamins.com)

Taking care of your health is important and making sure that the Vitamin Supplements you choose are of the highest quality is crucial in helping you in achieving optimum health. A-1 Discount Vitamin Supplements Store only buys Vitamin Supplements from the highest quality laboratories in the Health Supplements industry.



A-1 Discount Vitamins & Nutritional Supplements Store continually searches for the newest and most progressive Health Supplements on the market for people serious about either maintaining or improving their health. We offer a large variety of cutting edge Nutritional Supplements; providing consumers with their choice of Vitamins and Herbal Health Supplements. We also have a variety of Nutritional Supplements that can improve your immune system, supplements that help fight cancer, lower cholesterol and relieve arthritis.



A-1 Body Building Supplements saves consumers 25% to 50% off most retail brands of Body Building Supplements and/or Sports Supplements, Legal Anabolic Supplements and Special Formulation Products; such as Tribulus Terrestris, 'HGH' Human Growth Hormone, Creatine, amio acids, nitric oxide products and many Pro-Steroid Body Building Supplements; such as our popular Endothil CR, and Animal Stack by Hi-Tech.



A-1 Discount Vitamins & Body Building Supplements Store continually searches for the newest and most progressive Supplements on the market for serious minded athletes. We offer a large variety of the cutting edge Legal anabolic steroid Products available; providing athletes with not only their choice of Legal Pro-Steroid Products, but, more importantly, the anabolic steroid effect they are looking for to improve their sport



We also have Body Building Products that are "Pro-Hormone Free" for athletes that want to be all natural. For instance, we offer natural supplements such as Creatine, Liquid Creatine, Whey Protein, Amino Acids and Tribulus .



Body Building is a tough sport and to achieve the goals you're looking for you need the Best Body Building Supplements available and A-1 Discount Vitamins has what your looking for to increase your size, strength and endurance.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

