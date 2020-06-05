Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2020 --A1 Hydro - Safe Wash Technologies, located in Mount Vernon, has been awarded the 2020 Best of Mount Vernon Award in the Pressure/Chemical Cleaning Systems Rental category. This award is bestowed on one business in each category for providing exceptional success in small business service throughout their community.



The award is given by the Mount Vernon Award Program after careful review of internal research and data provided by third parties. Companies must first be nominated as a community business shown to have used best practices to create long-term value in service to their customers and community. One example of A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies' practices is providing top aftermarket services that help businesses and municipalities avoid disruption in their own commercial activities.



"We are honored to receive this award", stated Brian Maleska, President of A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies. "We look forward to continuing our team effort in the local Mt. Vernon, Nassau, Rockland, Medford, and NYC communities with a commitment to customer service and as a source of quality power washers and industrial cleaners."



For 80 years A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies has been serving the Mount Vernon community and surrounding cities of Nassau, Rockland, Medford, and NYC. The company is customer-driven responding the needs of customers as technology, municipality regulations and cleaning requirements for power washers and industrial cleaners have evolved. In response to the need of powerful and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, A1 – Safewash has secured Champion Status from the EPA certifying that none of their detergents contain NPEs (Nonylphenol ethoxylates). This is the highest level of recognition offered under the EPA's Safer Detergents Stewardship Initiative (SDSI) and only 24 detergent manufacturers in the world have received this certification.



About A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies

A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940 committed to providing quality products including power washers and multiple industrial cleaner products to the NYC metropolitan community including Nassau, Rockland, and Medford. The company strives to maintain its position as an industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents designed to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities sparkling clean. The high standards set forth by clients like Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Penn Plaza, and Coca-Cola continue to drive A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies to maintain its position as a committed community and industry leader. For more information please visit www.safewashtech.com.