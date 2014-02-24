A1 Luxury Transport Launches New Website

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2014 --A1 Luxury Transport company is announcing their grand opening for limo, bus, and exotic car rental service for San Francisco, the Bay Area and Northern California. A 1 Luxury Transport is a family owned and operated business, started in Sacramento about a decade ago under Exotic Limousine Inc., providing luxury transport to people in Northern California. The company will offer a veriety of SUV limos like Hummer and Escalade limos, and super exotic stretches like Mercedes GL 550. Their QVM certified fleet will include the new Lincoln MKT and Cadillac XTS. For super hot European sports car rentals, “we provide the most exotic Lambos and Ferraris,” said Moe Kakar, the company's manager.



"We have also purchased a luxurious fleet of Mercedes Party Buses and Charter Buses for up to 55 passengers,” said Kakar. "Moe and Mike, the company managers, were the 1st to design the most exotic party buses by putting 3D TVs, PlayStation 3, and Karaoke machines in the buses," said Ruben Singh, CEO of A1 Transport San Francisco Limousine. Only a few companies in the U.S. have such amenities in their buses, “but we are the pioneers,” said Singh. He further stated that “these buses are perfect for larger parties that want to take long distance tours.” With its new charter bus services, A1 Transport can do trips all over California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona. Certified by CHP, A1 Luxury Transport provides fully licensed and safe transport for large capacity vehicles. A1 Limos will also provide transportation for company events, shuttle service to and from conventions, and much more... They will handle a airport transfer with town car, provide transportation for large parties, arrange a full size buses for cross country tours, or just a drive around the city.



“Our commitment to our clients will be to provide the best prices and professional service,” said Singh. The company has a state of the art dispatch answering and management office to provide reliable and safe transaction of customer's information. The customer's information will be securely stored in the management system used by the company. Next time you are in San Francisco or planning a trip there, give A1 Luxury Transport of San Francisco a call at 415-333-3366 or visit their site at www.a1limosf.com



About A1 Luxury Transport

A 1 Luxury Transport is a family owned and operated business, started in Sacramento about a decade ago under Exotic Limousine Inc., providing luxury transport to people in Northern California. The company will offer a veriety of SUV limos like Hummer and Escalade limos, and super exotic stretches like Mercedes GL 550. Their QVM certified fleet will include the new Lincoln MKT and Cadillac XTS.