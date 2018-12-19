A2Cyber.com Needs a Sponsor to Help Launch Its Brand Across America

Greenbelt, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2018 --A2Cyber.com is offering free gifts, incentives & 20% discount on all its services for 2 years to potential donors. The company seeks to attract donations to its crowdfunding campaign at Indiegogo. As an information security provider for small businesses, the goal of A2Cyber.com is to identify known security exposures before attackers find them – thereby preventing downtime, lost revenue, compromised data or theft of digital assets.



According to its secure website https://A2Cyber.com, any devices or computers exposed to a networked environment or the Internet, are subject to cyber security threats. They must be continuously monitored, safeguarded and protected. Their team of MBA's, CEH, Security+, CISSP & other industry certified professionals can identify & stop attacks such as a spear phishing attack, determine which country it came from and which machines have been compromised.



The company plans to franchise its brand in one year. Franchising will enable A2Cyber.com to provide entrepreneurial & business ownership opportunities at a big discount to their potential donors. This business will be ideal for military veterans or work at home folks & other professionals in any major city in America or around the world.



Some risk management services being offered by A2Cyber.com are: (1) Vulnerability Assessments, (2) Penetration Tests (3) Web Application Security & Testing (4) 24x7 Remote Continuous Monitoring (5) Website Testing & security - from Http to Https (6) Email Security (7) Responsive & Secure Websites Design (8) Makeover of Existing Websites.



The 20% discount on all present & future services is for all donors to this campaign and is good for 2 years. This is in addition to other gifts & incentives being offered in this campaign.