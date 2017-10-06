AAA Fire Protection Resources, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Lawrenceville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --AAA Fire Protection Resources, Inc., a provider of fire protection equipment sales, installation and service to commercial clients, is pleased to announce it has partnered with BizIQ, a web marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



In teaming up with BizIQ, AAA Fire Protection Resources, Inc. hopes to put an updated website and a strategic marketing campaign to work in an effort to build its customer base and grow its business. BizIQ works with clients across a wide spectrum of industries and brings years of collective experience to its work with the fire extinguisher service in Lawrenceville, GA.



The first major step in BizIQ's partnership with AAA Fire Protection Resources, Inc. is the development of a new company website for its client, which will cover its products and services in depth while also providing a straightforward way for current and prospective customers of the fire extinguisher service in Lawrenceville, GA to get in touch. The site will also include twice-monthly blog posts, written by professional copywriters, which will go into greater detail regarding issues related to commercial fire protection.



BizIQ makes considerable use of search engine optimization (SEO) when putting together web marketing materials for clients like AAA Fire Protection Resources, Inc. SEO improves the Google search rankings of local businesses and has been an effective means of increasing visibility for smaller companies.



"Over the course of more than three decades in business, we have developed a reputation for being a high-quality, full-service provider of fire protection equipment," said Amy Cruce, owner of AAA Fire Protection Resources, Inc. "We get a lot of business through word of mouth, but the opportunity to give our online marketing a facelift has been on our agenda for some time. We're excited to begin working with BizIQ to expand this aspect of our business."



About AAA Fire Protection Resources, Inc.

AAA Fire Protection Resources, Inc. has been serving commercial clients in Lawrenceville and the surrounding communities since 1981. The company specializes in the sales, installation and service of fire protection equipment, including fire extinguishers, fire hydrants, fire sprinkler systems and more, and is affiliated with the Better Business Bureau, the National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors, the National Fire Protection Association and the Georgia Association of Fire Equipment Dealers.



For more information, please visit http://aaafirepro.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.