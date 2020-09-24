Cleburne, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2020 --AAA Scene Cleaners, the areas premiere crime scene and medical waste cleaning and disposal organization, now offers a state-of-the-art disinfection service from SteraMist. This disinfection service is ideal for homes as well as businesses and gets into areas that are traditionally difficult to clean and disinfect.



SteraMist works quickly, disinfecting a square foot of surface space in only five seconds. The speed and efficiency of the SteraMist allows AAA Scene Cleaners to make disinfection fast without major disruption to the operations of your business. Once disinfected, a room is safe to enter within minutes instead of hours or longer with other methods.



Not only does this work on hard, non-porous surfaces, but the fog that is created can reach areas and surfaces that regular disinfectants just can't reach. In this way, SteraMist is head and shoulders beyond traditional disinfection and can provide peace of mind knowing that all areas of a room, home, or building can be reached.



Because there is a fog, the SteraMist process is hands-off, offers a quick drying time, and leaves no residue to be wiped off. The system can also be used for mold mitigation and remediation and is effective against bacterial spores as well as multiple drug-resistant organisms.



About AAA Scene Cleaners

AAA Scene Cleaners has over 30 years of experience in cleaning up crime scenes and other hazardous locations. Their specialized training means that they can do things that other cleaning services just can't do. Visit www.aaascenecleaners.com to learn more about their services in the Dallas/Fort Worth and surrounding areas.