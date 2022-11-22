AABA Family Medical Offers Wide Range of Mobility Scooters in Ocean City and Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2022 --Mobility scooters are widely used in the Cape May County, NJ, area, from Cape May Courthouse down to the shores of Sea Isle City and Wildwood. These scooters are a good option for individuals who are too old or too young to be able to walk any substantial distance but want or need to move about independently.



AABA Family Medical has a wide range of mobility scooters in Ocean City and Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey. The range of scooters in their inventory includes new scooters that can be driven on the open road with a driver's license and slightly less expensive off-road scooters for travel on all types of surfaces. There are a few popular models in the AABA range. One can learn more about each model and the entire range of AABA mobility scooters by visiting their showroom in Ocean City or calling them at 800-320-1850.



The Go-Go Elite Traveller® 4-Wheel Mobility Scooter has an ergonomic 17" x 17" seat and a large platform for one's feet and legs. The swivel-mount seat allows users to easily nudge up beside the dining table and turn to access it. It also makes disembarking significantly easier.



The Go-Go Elite Traveller® 4-Wheel will get one from one place to another and to other places. It has a weight capacity of 300 pounds, a top speed of 4 mph, and a range of up to 12 miles per charge.



In a small, lightweight form, the Go-Go® ES 2 combines great value with simple transportability. This scooter is compact and lightweight, offering two speed settings for indoor and outdoor adaptability. It's excellent for brief excursions and errands! Additionally, a front basket provides ample storage space.



The Go-Go Folding Scooter 4-Wheel can be folded in three easy steps for storage aboard ships, planes, and trains. It is comfortable, stable, and perhaps most importantly, extremely portable. Without the battery, it weighs 51 pounds and collapses to a height of 37 inches.



The Go-Go® LX with CTS Suspension 3-Wheel has revolutionary suspension for the smoothest, most comfortable ride. This feature-rich scooter offers best-in-class ride quality from the park to the backyard. The Go-Go LX with CTS Suspension 3-Wheel is an FDA Class II medical device.



The Go-Go LX with CTS is the epitome of sophistication. This scooter's suspension is revolutionary, providing the most comfortable ride possible.



The 3-wheeled mobility of the Go-Go® Sport scooter allows users to traverse obstacles that once prevented them from reaching their favorite destinations. Users must keep dinner reservation, re-up their gym membership, and tell the grandchildren they will join them on their midsummer amusement park trip. The Go-Go® Sport can handle anything.



The list is endless. Other scooter ranges include Go-Go Sport Portable 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter, Go-Go Sport Portable 4-Wheel Mobility Scooter, Go-Go Ultra X Portable 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter, Go-Go Ultra X Portable 4-Wheel Mobility Scooter, iRide Portable 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter, and so much more.



For more information on mobility rentals in Wildwood and Sea Isle City, New Jersey, visit:https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/product-category/mobility-scooters-medical-scooters-power-wheelchairs/.



Call 800-320-1850 for details.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply takes pride in serving Southern New Jersey residents with all of their mobility equipment needs and medical supplies. As family owned and operated business, the company provides a range of mobility and medical equipment necessary to simplify mobility operation.