AABA Family Medical Specializes in Mobility Scooters in Deptford and Gloucester City, New Jersey

AABA Family Medical is a leading provider of Pride mobility scooters in Avalon and Ocean City, New Jersey. Their knowledgeable staff can assist individuals in finding the ideal scooter for their specific needs and provide maintenance and repair services to ensure continued mobility.



The Go-Go Elite Traveller® 4-Wheel is one of the leading models in the travel mobility scooter market. It is equipped with all the necessary features to allow users to focus on the journey rather than how they're going to get there. AABA Family Medical ensures that each customer receives personalized attention and guidance in selecting the perfect Pride mobility scooter for their lifestyle and preferences.



The Go-Go Elite Traveler® 4-Wheel mobility scooter offers a roomy deck for users' feet and legs, combined with an ergonomic 17? x 17" seat. With a swivel-mount seat, users can snuggle up beside the dinner table and twist. It also makes disembarking much easier. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, AABA Family Medical is dedicated to helping individuals regain their independence and freedom through mobility solutions.



Due to its tight turning radius, the Go-Go Elite Traveller® 4-Wheel is perfect for navigating crowded city streets and tight spaces. The scooter's long-lasting battery life ensures that users can enjoy extended outings without worrying about running out of power. The company also offers a range of accessories and customization options to meet each individual's unique needs and preferences.



Most Pride mobility scooters are known for their durability and reliability, making them popular among users. Pride Mobility's unique feather-touch, one-hand disassembly design allows users to swiftly break it down and pack it away for the trip when it comes time to leave. The heaviest piece is just 34 pounds, so loading it into the user's trunk or rear seat is easy.



For those looking for a smooth ride, the Go-Go® LX with CTS is a good choice! This scooter boasts revolutionary suspension for the most comfortable ride. This feature-rich scooter provides best-in-class ride quality from the park through the garden.



Depending on the user's needs, the Go-Go® LX with CTS offers a variety of speed settings and a long-lasting battery for extended use. With a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, this scooter is suitable for many users.



AABA Medical Equipment is a trusted mobility solutions provider for individuals with varying needs. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets them apart in the industry. With a wide range of products and accessories available, AABA Medical Equipment is dedicated to improving the lives of their customers through innovative and reliable mobility solutions.