AABA Family Medical Supply Empowers Elderly with Pride Power Wheelchair in Marlton and Turnersville, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2023 --Pride Power Wheelchairs enhance independence and mobility for individuals with mobility impairments, resulting in a better quality of life. These wheelchairs offer various customization options, including seat size, color, and high-tech extras. This allows customers to personalize their chairs according to their exact preferences.



The modern Pride Power wheelchair in Marlton and Turnersville, New Jersey features user-friendly controls that make moving around quick and easy. One can count on this reliable and durable power wheelchair for ease and comfort in mobility.



AABA Family Medical Supply takes pride in helping people who need mobility aids. Their mission is to provide accessible and inclusive solutions. The company offers quality stairlifts with upgraded battery systems, ensuring customers have uninterrupted mobility.



AABA Family Medical Supply offers adjustable seat cushions and backrests to comfort their power wheelchair customers. The company seeks to enhance user control and safety by installing advanced sensors, obstacle detection systems, and GPS navigation.



The company can also monitor the performance and usage data of the Pride Power Wheelchair in real time using its built-in remote monitoring capabilities. This allows them to provide preventive maintenance and quick assistance, increasing customer satisfaction and caregivers' satisfaction.



The Jazzy® 1450 has front-wheel drive and efficient motors, ensuring a powerful performance. The knobs on the driving tires give users the necessary grip on rough terrain. One can travel at a speed of up to 4.5 mph and decide how one wants to spend their time.



The power and versatility of the Jazzy® Elite HD are unparalleled. The large front wheels effortlessly absorb and conquer the usual bumps on the road. Moving and operating is a breeze with the user-friendly hand controller.



The Jazzy Select 6 is a robust electric wheelchair with a range of 15 miles on one charge. It offers excellent stability, speed, and battery life. With a small turning circle of only 21.87 inches, it is convenient to use both indoors and outdoors. The Jazzy Armor protection kit for wheelchairs helps shield them from damage. Thanks to the Active-Trac Suspension, one can travel effortlessly over any terrain with ease and confidence. The Jazzy Select 6 has six wheels that offer stability and adaptability, allowing riders to explore new paths and pursue new activities.



For more information on stairlift service in Egg Harbor Township and Absecon, New Jersey, visit https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/stairlift-repairs-chairlift-repairs/.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply takes pride in serving Southern New Jersey residents with their mobility equipment needs and medical supplies. Their family-owned and operated business provides daily living needs and other items such as braces, walkers, canes, scooters, wheelchairs, lift chairs, bathroom aids, blood pressure monitors, and life-changing mobility equipment with one's family in mind.