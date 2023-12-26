AABA Family Medical Supply Expands Product Line with High-Quality Mobility Scooters in Mount Laurel and Glassboro, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2023 --AABA Family Medical Supply, a trusted provider of medical equipment and supplies for over 20 years, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line to include a comprehensive selection of mobility scooters. These scooters will be available at both the Mount Laurel and Glassboro locations, offering residents in South Jersey convenient access to high-quality mobility solutions.



AABA understands the importance of independence and mobility for individuals with special needs. The company's experienced staff is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect mobility scooter that fits their unique requirements and lifestyle.



AABA offers a diverse selection of mobility scooters in Mount Laurel and Glassboro, New Jersey, including power Scooters, medical wheel scooters, lightweight scooters, beach wheelchairs, and more. Power scooters provide exceptional comfort and stability for extended outdoor use. Medical Scooters are designed for maneuverability and ease of use within medical facilities or homes. Lightweight Scooters are ideal for travel and portability, easily folding for storage or transport. Beach wheelchairs are specifically designed for navigating sandy terrain and enjoying the beach.



In addition to offering a wide range of mobility scooters, AABA is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. Their dedicated team is available to answer questions, provide product demonstrations, and assist with insurance billing.



Their expertise and experience in mobility scooter servicing and repairing deserve special attention. They bring their years of industry experience and knowledge to ensure quality servicing and maintenance. They treat each customer equally, no matter how small or big the issues are.



AABA goes the extra mile for its customers by offering complimentary White Glove Service with every mobility scooter purchase. This service includes delivery, set-up, and personalized instruction, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.



AABA invites residents of Mount Laurel, Glassboro, and surrounding areas to visit their showrooms to experience their extensive selection of mobility scooters firsthand. Their knowledgeable staff is happy to assist clients in finding the perfect solution to one's mobility needs.



For more information on mobility scooter repair in Maple Shade and Sicklerville, New Jersey, visit https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/mobility-scooter-service-mobility-scooter-repair/.



Call 609-886-1699 for details.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply is a leading medical equipment and supplies provider, serving families for over 20 years. They are committed to offering high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and affordable prices.