AABA Family Medical Supply Offers Lift Chair in Hammonton and Somers Point, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2026 --The demand for lift chairs in Hammonton and Somers Point, New Jersey, has been steadily increasing due to the growing ageing population in these areas. These chairs offer a comfortable, convenient seating option for individuals with mobility issues or those recovering from surgery.



Due to their ergonomic design and ability to help users stand up, lift chairs have become a popular choice for many residents in Hammonton and Somers Point. They offer a sense of independence and improved quality of life for those who may struggle with mobility.



AABA Family Medical Supply is a leading resource for lift chairs in these areas, offering a variety of styles and features to meet the unique needs of each individual. Their knowledgeable staff can help customers select the perfect lift chair to enhance their daily living experience.



These chairs resemble standard recliners but feature a unique ability to elevate and assist users in standing, eliminating awkward movements and added strain. AABA Family Medical Supply carries trusted brands like Pride and Golden Technologies, offering a wide selection. For those who already own a lift chair and feel it may need servicing, experienced technicians are available for maintenance. Appointments can be scheduled as required.



Selecting the ideal lift chair is simple with the option to buy or rent. The showroom allows visitors to test different models, compare seat sizes, and determine which chair offers the best comfort and style for any home. Lift chairs are not only helpful for individuals recovering from injuries, such as shoulder issues or post-surgery, but also for anyone seeking extra assistance with standing or planning for aging in place. Known for their comfort, these chairs blend seamlessly with most home décor. With 15 styles and numerous color options, finding the perfect match is straightforward. For more information or assistance in choosing a chair, AABA Family Medical Supply provides expert guidance.



Delivery is handled with care through complimentary White Glove Service, which includes free delivery and setup within the local area. Should any issues arise afterward, a technician can be dispatched for repairs, regardless of where the chair was purchased. Lift chairs and lift recliners are sold, rented, and serviced throughout South Jersey, including Villas, Cape May, Ocean City, Cape May Court House, Wildwood, and Sea Isle City.



For more information on medical scooters in Maple Shade and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, visit: https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/product-tag/pride-moblity-scooters/.



Call 609-886-1699 for details.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply has supported the Southern New Jersey community as a dedicated family business for years. The team prioritizes attentive service for every neighbor. It offers a wide range of mobility equipment and medical supplies, including walkers, canes, scooters, wheelchairs, lift chairs, braces, bathroom aids, and blood pressure monitors.