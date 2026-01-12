AABA Family Medical Supply Specializes in Acorn Stairlifts in Marlton and North Wildwood, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2026 --Aging is a natural process that cannot be denied. With aging, the ability to move around decreases. For many, life becomes miserable, especially for those who depend on others to navigate stairs and get around and about their home. Luckily, one can easily eliminate this problem with the right stairlift in place. One solution that eliminates dependence is the Acorn stairlift in Marlton and North Wildwood, New Jersey.



These sturdy and durable stairlifts can last for years, provided they are treated to regular maintenance and upkeep. Contemporary Acorn stairlifts have directional paddle switches for operation.



With a proper seatbelt, one can securely get around between floors. Folding arms, a seat, and a footrest offer premium comfort while moving up and down. Plus, the lockable swivel seat allows for safe entrance and exit, eliminating the need for twisting the body. A lockable on/off switch allows the user to prevent others from using the lift.



AABA Family Medical Supply is a leading company specializing in Acorn stairlifts in Marlton and North Wildwood, New Jersey. They offer everything from sales and rentals to installations and repairs, along with services for other mobility aids like chairlifts and scooters. As certified installers, they ensure that Acorn stairlifts are securely installed without causing much disruption.



One can count on AABA Family Medical Supply for both new and used stairlifts for sale and rentals for various duration. They provide professional installation of stairlifts with certified technicians handling complex repairs and maintenance. Additionally, they offer a range of mobility aids, including chairlifts, mobility scooters, and vertical platform lifts. These stairlifts can be customized for straight or curved staircases.



Call the experts at AABA Family Medical Supply. They are ready to find the right model and options for their valued clients. Their excellent customer service performed by knowledgeable staff and convenient delivery options are a testament to their commitment and dedication. They provide various services, such as sales, rentals, installation, and repairs, all conveniently located within their premises.



For more information on beach wheelchair rentals in Sea Isle City and Wildwood, New Jersey, visit https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/.



Call 609-886-1699 for more details.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply is a trusted mobility solutions provider for individuals with varying needs. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets them apart in the industry. With a wide range of products available, AABA Family Medical Supply is dedicated to improving the lives of their customers through innovative and reliable mobility solutions.