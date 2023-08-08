AABA Family Medical Supply Specializes in Pride Mobility Scooters in Marlton and Turnersville, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2023 --Pride mobility scooters are an unparalleled alternative to conventional wheelchairs. With different models available at different price ranges, there's a scooter for every budget and application. AABA Family Medical Supply offers a wide range of motorized scooters, from compact to full-size.



As a reliable resource for quality pride mobility scooters in Marlton and Turnersville, New Jersey, AABA Family Medical Supply can guide clients through the selection process.



One of the high-performance scooters is the Go-Go® Elite Traveler Plus 3-Wheel. It is an aesthetically pleasing option for an active lifestyle. It's great for trips and so much more besides! The Go-Go Elite Traveller® Plus's ergonomic tiller makes it possible to steer with just one hand. This sleek and compact scooter can keep up with the tempo of modern life.



The Go-Go Elite Traveler Plus Portable 4-Wheel Mobility Scooter is a Class II medical device. It comes with all-day power, speed, and versatility to take users there and back again.



The scooter has a weight capacity of 300 lbs and a maximum speed of 4.5 mph. It can travel up to 14.5 miles per charge and has a turning radius of 45.75?. It can be easily disassembled into five lightweight pieces for transport and storage.



It features LED lighting, a Delta tiller with ergonomic handles, and non-scuffing tires. It has a front basket for storage and a charger port on the tiller for easy charging. It comes with two sets of changeable colored shrouds.



The models are varied in terms of power, performance, and versatility. At AABA Family Medical Supply, they listen to the clients and recommend the right model. Their collaboration with top suppliers enables them to store quality scooters in their inventory.



Whether it is Go-Go LX Portable 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter or ride Portable 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter, Maxima 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter, or Raptor 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter, AABA Family Medical Supply has got its clients covered.



Depending on the requirements and budget, AABA Family Medical Supply can help clients choose the scooter they need.



For more information on mobility rentals in North Wildwood and Avalon, New Jersey, visit https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/mobility-rentals/.



Call 609-886-1699 for details.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply is a family-owned and operated business in Southern New Jersey. They offer a wide range of mobility equipment and medical supplies, including braces, walkers, canes, scooters, wheelchairs, lift chairs, bathroom aids, blood pressure monitors, and other equipment.