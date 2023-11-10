AABA Family Medical Supply Specializes in Stairlift in Maple Shade and Glassboro, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2023 --The stairlift market has recently experienced a significant boost due to the increasing number of elderly individuals facing aging-related mobility issues. Over the past half-century, the percentage of seniors in America aged 75 and older has increased by over two-thirds. Stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and other mobility aids have become increasingly popular choices in recent years.



When professionally installed, stairlifts enable elderly individuals to safely and comfortably navigate the stairs in their homes. They can confidently move between floors without using a stairlift or a stairwell. They no longer need to give up their homes and relocate to live with other seniors, as stairlifts are now easily accessible.



For those looking for stairlifts or other mobility aids for older adults, look no further than AABA Family Medical Supply. They are a leading organization that provides the elderly with stairlifts in Maple Shade and Glassboro, New Jersey.



The AABA stairlifts offer seniors an effective and affordable solution to enhance their quality of life. This mobility equipment features cutting-edge safety measures like locks and illuminated railings. These stairlifts are perfect for elderly individuals who need assistance reaching their second-floor rooms, libraries, or other destinations.



AABA is a certified installer of Bruno and Acorn products, ensuring that their goods are warranted to be of the highest quality. The lift will be installed by professionals who will demonstrate each step and ensure safety hazards are checked along the way. When deciding which stair model to recommend, they consider the customer's preferences and the available space.



Whether a client is looking for a remote stairlift for a condominium, apartment, or house or an in-home stairlift, AABA is available to help in any way possible. Whether one requires a stairlift or pride GOGO scooter in Absecon and Brigantine, New Jersey, the company has an incredible inventory of all types of makes and models.



For more information on Pride GOGO scooters in Absecon and Brigantine, New Jersey, visit https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/product-tag/pride-moblity-scooters/.



Call the toll free number at 800-320-1850 for more details.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply takes pride in serving Southern New Jersey residents with their mobility equipment needs and medical supplies. Their family-owned and operated business provides daily living needs and other items such as braces, walkers, canes, scooters, wheelchairs, lift chairs, bathroom aids, blood pressure monitors, and life-changing mobility equipment with one's family in mind.