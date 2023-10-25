AABA Family Medical Supply Specializes in Stairlift Service in Egg Harbor Township and Abescon, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2023 --As people age, the ability to get around between floors declines. Mobility becomes compromised, freedom is curtailed, and confidence is lost. A suitable stairlift can be an excellent option for individuals to avoid these issues. That said, the stairlift might act up after prolonged use. Keeping it in good working order is essential. This is where AABA Family Medical Supply comes in.



AABA Family Medical Supply is a leading company specializing in stairlift service in Egg Harbor Township and Absecon, New Jersey. The services are crucial as they enable individuals with limited mobility or physical disabilities to navigate multi-story homes or buildings with ease and independence.



While stairlifts provide a safe and secure way for individuals to navigate stairs, professional services and maintenance help reduce the risk of falls and injuries, especially for the elderly or those with balance issues.



AABA Family Medical Supply offers quality stairlift services to improve the everyday lives of individuals by ensuring they can access all areas of their homes. The company aims to instill a sense of independence, reducing reliance on others.



Installing stairlifts is more affordable than other alternatives, such as moving to a single-story home or costly home renovations. The goal is to make it essential for those seeking a budget-friendly accessibility solution.



AABA Family Medical Supply is here to help clients with extensive diagnostics or simply testing and replacing a battery. One can try reinstalling the drive or replacing the guiding roller as possible solutions. Sometimes, the issues might be beyond simple reinstallation and replacements. A more professional approach is required to fix such problems. At AABA Family, the experts will inspect the stairlift and make the necessary adjustments to get it back up and running, regardless of the nature of the malfunction.



If someone is experiencing issues with the remote control or the armrest control switch, the AABA Family Medical Supply crew will ensure that the stairlift is repaired and functioning properly. They provide both sales and service! They fix faulty items when other companies ship them.



For more information on Pride Power wheelchairs in Marlton and Turnersville, New Jersey, visit https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/product-tag/pride-power-wheelchair/.



Call 609-886-1699 for details.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply takes pride in serving Southern New Jersey residents with their mobility equipment needs and medical supplies. Their family-owned and operated business provide daily living needs and other items such as braces, walkers, canes, scooters, wheelchairs, lift chairs, bathroom aids, blood pressure monitors, and life-changing mobility equipment with one's family in mind.