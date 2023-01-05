AABA Family Medical Supply Specializes in Vertical Platform Lift in Cape May and Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Villas, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2023 --A vertical platform lift is widely used to enable individuals with limited mobility to move between different building levels safely and efficiently. Those who have difficulty with stairs due to a disability, an injury, or age-related issues can find the perfect solution in the form of vertical platform lifts. These lifts come in various styles and sizes, allowing for installation in nearly any setting, from residential homes to commercial buildings.



One of the most significant benefits of a vertical platform lift in Cape May and Sea Isle City, New Jersey is its ability to provide safe, reliable access to people with disabilities. With such lifts, users no longer have to struggle with stairs or risk taking a fall. Additionally, these lifts can provide a much-needed sense of independence to those who might not have been able to access certain areas of a building or home due to their physical limitations.



AABA Family Medical Supply has earned a reputation for providing vertical platform lifts that meet the highest safety standards so that customers can feel confident in the quality of their purchase. Their lifts are easy to install, require little maintenance, and can be tailored to meet the individual needs of each user.



Whether for home or commercial use, vertical platform lifts are a great way to increase building mobility and access. The lifts consist of a platform and move up and down the stairs, allowing users to move between floors easily. Due to their versatility, vertical platform lifts are an ideal solution for people with physical disabilities or mobility issues.



Whether people need a residential or commercial vertical platform lift, AABA Family Medical Supply offers an extensive selection of lifts that fit any need. Not only do they specialize in providing safe and reliable lifts, but they also offer installation services to ensure that the product is installed correctly.



For more information on stairlift service in Ocean City and Sea Isle City, New Jersey, visit: https://www.aabafamilymedical.com/stairlift-repairs-chairlift-repairs/.



Call 609-886-1699 for more details.



About AABA Family Medical Supply

AABA Family Medical Supply takes pride in serving Southern New Jersey residents with their mobility equipment needs and medical supplies. Their family-owned and operated business provide daily living needs and other items such as braces, walkers, canes, scooters, wheelchairs, lift chairs, bathroom aids, blood pressure monitors, and life-changing mobility equipment with one's family in mind.