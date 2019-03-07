AATCO Transmissions & Towing Partners with BizIQ

Nampa, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2019 --AATCO Transmissions & Towing, a company that offers a variety of auto repair services in Nampa, ID, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small businesses across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide AATCO Transmissions & Towing with a variety of new ways to connect with new audiences in its area. BizIQ employs intensive search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can help the shop's clients find assistance with transmission repair in Nampa, ID. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the shop, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for AATCO Transmissions & Towing offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like towing services in Nampa, ID. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about its various car repair and towing services.



"We're thrilled to be able to work with BizIQ to improve our digital marketing strategies," said Ruth Patterson, owner of AATCO Transmissions & Towing. "This is a big step forward for us as we continue to make it easier for current and future customers to get in touch with us whenever they have questions about our services or are in need of a tow truck to come out to their location."



About AATCO Transmissions & Towing

AATCO Transmissions & Towing was founded in 1968 and continues to be a family-owned and operated business that offers round-the-clock towing for drivers throughout the Nampa area, as well as a full range of general automotive repair and maintenance services. For more information, visit http://aatcotransmissionid.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.