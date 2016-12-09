A&B Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring a Humorous Eye Examination Book

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2016 --Byron Y. Newman, OD is proud to announce the second edition of his book, and launch of his new website, http://www.AFunnyBook.com. The website features his humorously entertaining book, titled "A Romp Through an Eye Examination," that offers an original look at how real people respond to the parts of a routine eye exam in an entertaining and educational fashion. Newman was inspired by his patients' responses and he wrote down many of the unusual things that people said. After realizing his dream of putting everything together, Newman was able to publish the book that walks the reader step-by-step through an eye exam.



"A Romp Through an Eye Examination," featured on AFunnyBook.com, is an excellent book. The book lets people be both entertained and educated about eyes and vision and is perfect for them to enjoy in waiting and reception rooms, for social gatherings, as a gift for friends and coworkers, for businesses, or for some coffee shop conversation. The book features clever and funny insights and remarks by patients such as funny explanations of what the eye problem is. Among the funny remarks are about seventy words people invented to say "blurry" such as "blippy," "sloppy," and "dreary." The book, which is now available on Amazon, also includes in the last several pages, hysterical articles that have been published in optometric magazines.



The book features valuable information about eyes and eye examinations. Newman loves that every time you read the book, you get a fresh take on all of the humor. Customers can learn more about the book by clicking the "buy the book" link on the website AFunnyBook.com, which takes them to additional information about the book as well as pricing. Newman emphasizes that this is the kind of book that will make you laugh and that you will thoroughly enjoy.



To complement the main website, Newman is also launching a blog located at http://www.AFunnyBookInfo.com.



The blog will feature topics related to the book "A Romp Through an Eye Examination" in general. Newman has lots of expertise with eye exams, as he has been an optometrist for sixty years and owned three offices before retiring in San Diego, CA. He looks forward to sharing his humorous experiences, as his book is one he believes everyone should read.



