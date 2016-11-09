ABA Tech Brings on New Director of Learning Sciences and Technologies

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2016 --ABA Technologies Inc. has hired Dr. Janet Twyman as Director of Learning Sciences and Technologies to lead the organization's offerings in learning science, instructional design, and educational technology. Twyman will play a key role in ABA Tech's continuing development as a worldwide leader in using empirically tested strategies to increase learning and quality of life in the practice of behavior analysis across educational, health, business, and social issues. Drawing upon decades of teaching, administration, instructional design, and product development experience in K-12, higher education, and the private sector, she will oversee the development and dissemination of new behavior analytic technology-based products while increasing the research base to improve their use worldwide. In addition, Twyman has joined the faculty at Florida Tech's School of Behavior Analysis as a Professor of Behavior Analysis.



Twyman will work closely with the Executive Team and her colleagues to advance the strategic vision of the company. "Janet, a noted leader in the field of behavior analysis and education, brings a deep blend of knowledge and experience to our team," said Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, founder and CEO of ABA Tech. "I know she will contribute significantly to our mission of improving lives through the science of behavior. Her background in instructional design will help us enter into new arenas with pragmatic designs that address systems, processes, and structures of organizations as well as individual skill development in the applications of this science to daily life."



About Dr. Janet Twyman

Twyman comes to ABA Tech from the University of Massachusetts Medical School Shriver Center where she was an Associate Professor in Pediatrics, and retains her position as Director of Innovation and Technology with the federally funded Center on Innovations in Learning. Prior to UMass, she was the Vice President of Instructional Design, Development, and Implementation at the learning technology company Headsprout (later acquired by Learning A-Z). Twyman is active within the professional community with over 40 publications, 50 national and international keynote and invited presentations, several awards, and serves on numerous boards. She is a former president of the Association for Behavior Analysis International and an ABAI Fellow. Twyman has a Ph.D. in Special Education from Columbia University Teachers College and holds teaching and administration certifications. She is also a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and a Licensed Behavior Analyst in the state of New York.