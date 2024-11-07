McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2024 --Abandoned properties can be a blight on cities in Alexandria, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, Arlington, VA, and the surrounding areas. While property owners should be responsible for their upkeep, this often does not happen. As a result, local governments turn to professionals like T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia for abandoned property cleaning services. Neglected properties contribute to increased crime, decreased property values, and hinder a city's growth and prosperity. T.A.C.T. collaborates with municipalities and, when applicable, property owners to restore these spaces for positive future use. Reach out to their team today to discuss your abandoned property cleaning needs.



Dealing with abandoned properties follows a specific process. Local districts must adhere to established procedures before making any plans for such properties. Once they gain control, they cannot simply demolish buildings without understanding what lies within. Abandoned property cleaning involves addressing both internal and external items and biohazards.



T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia specializes in cleaning abandoned properties and managing biohazard waste. Their trained team possesses the necessary resources to handle any items encountered on site. Proper disposal of these items is often mandated by regulations. Additionally, abandoned properties may involve issues related to living or deceased animals that require attention.



Before providing a comprehensive quote or project estimate, T.A.C.T. conducts a thorough assessment of the property. This evaluation allows them to estimate the cleaning duration and determine the resources needed for the job. The more detailed their assessment, the more property owners and municipalities appreciate their professionalism.



When it comes to abandoned property cleaning in Alexandria, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, Arlington, VA, and surrounding areas, caution is essential. T.A.C.T.'s team is well-trained and experienced in utilizing personal protective equipment, along with various cleaning and sanitizing tools. Contact them anytime you face an abandoned property or other biohazard situation that requires professional attention.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by police veteran Matt Lovasz. After retiring from law enforcement, Matt became a master franchise owner and instructor in the biohazard industry, amassing over a decade of experience. He has appeared in multiple episodes of the A&E show *Hoarders*. When customers choose T.A.C.T., they can trust they are working with a trained, compassionate, and reliable team. For more information, please visit tactpwc.com.