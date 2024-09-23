McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2024 --Abandoned properties are not only unsightly but also require thorough cleanup. T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia has extensive experience handling abandoned property cleanups across Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, VA, and nearby areas. While a straightforward task, cleaning these properties demands careful attention to ensure the safety of all involved. Abandoned homes may have dead animals, decaying food, remnants from squatters, water damage, mold, and other hazardous conditions. Some areas of these properties might also be classified as biohazards. To avoid risks, it is essential to enlist their experts who follow the proper procedures for abandoned property cleanup.



Often, an abandoned property may appear so deteriorated that it seems easier to demolish and rebuild. However, with the right approach, and if the main structure is still sound, these homes can be revived for future use. T.A.C.T.'s team begins with a comprehensive assessment to determine what needs to be addressed.

Tasks such as junk removal, mold remediation, and animal disposal are crucial to make the property habitable again. Clearing out all debris provides a clean slate for the necessary remediation work. Understanding why a property was abandoned can be helpful but is not essential for the cleanup process.



While it might seem manageable to clean an abandoned property within a day or two, the reality often proves more complex. Issues like rotting garbage, dead animals, backed-up sewers, and other biohazards can make the job much more challenging than initially predicted. T.A.C.T.'s team is trained to handle these situations efficiently and safely.



Abandoned properties attract pests, vandals, and other issues, affecting neighborhood property values in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, VA, and surrounding areas. Let the insured, licensed, and bonded professionals at T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia take care of the cleanup. Contact them today to learn more and schedule a property evaluation.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by Matt Lovasz, a retired police veteran. Following his retirement, Matt became a master franchise owner and instructor in the biohazard industry for over a decade. He has also appeared on multiple episodes of the A&E show *Hoarders*. When you choose T.A.C.T., you can rest assured that you are working with a well-trained, compassionate, and reliable company. For more information, please visit tactpwc.com.