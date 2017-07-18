Abbott Florist Explores the World of Flora Couture

Turnersville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --Imagine a world where florists and fashion designers worked in tandem. Imagine a world where the perfect accessory was a freshly-picked lilly. Imagine a world with Flora Couture.



This Summer, Abbott Florist will create 10 high-fashion bouquets inspired by the latest in fashion trends. Week by week, Abbott Florist will announce a new exclusive Flora Couture bouquet via their Facebook, Instagram and other social media channels. These elegant arrangements will be available as a $20 in-store-only purchase. But don't wait! These bouquets will only be available each week on Wednesdays.



Summer is about having fun and Abbott Florist plans on doing just that. Starting in Mid-July and ending in September, the Flora Couture line will be announced featuring colorful and often seasonal flowers. With creative and inventive arrangements, these high-fashion inspired bouquets by a Turnersville, New Jersey florist are sure to be the talk of the town.



The Flora Couture bouquets will make the perfect gift. Give them to a loved one or treat yourself to something special. Whatever you choose, these hand-crafted seasonal arrangements are professionally constructed to brighten anyone's day.



In one bouquet, vibrant magenta daisies poke out from behind a swarm of pale pink roses all delicately hand-tied together to create an elegant contrast. In another, pastel flowers are expertly mixed and matched to produce a sensuous, soothing aura.



The women of Abbott Florist are inspired by the world around them. They are inspired by the flowers that somehow manage to bloom between the cracks in the sidewalk. They are inspired by the latest Spring/Summer runway trends. But, first and foremost, they are inspired by the people of Turnersville, New Jersey who have allowed them the opportunity to express their creativity for a living.



This promotion is Abbott Florist's way of saying thank you to the supportive community around them. Their loyal customers deserve only the best. And Abbott Florist is happy to offer them these beautiful bouquets week by week at an affordable price.



So stop by! The team at Abbott Florist would love to meet you and your family. Abbott's owner, Joukje Sklikas—affectionately known as Jackie—especially wants to see the smiling faces who have helped her grow a budding local business.



And be sure to follow Abbott Florist online for all the Flora Couture updates and surprises!



About Abbott Florist

At Abbott Florist, our reliable staff is committed to creating beautiful flower arrangements and gifts which are perfect for any occasion. As a trusted local florist, we offer flower delivery throughout Turnersville, NJ and surrounding areas, as well as nationwide delivery through our network of reliable florists.