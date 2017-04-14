Abbott Florist Has Gifts for Easter

Turnersville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2017 --The snow is melted, the temperatures are rising and Spring has officially sprung. This season is filled with new beginnings, celebrations, and fresh flowers. One holiday typically adorned with delightful blossoms is Easter. Traditionally during the season flowers are used to decorate religious altars and homes, but they also serve as great gifts. This year Abbott is prompting customers to skip the basket and send flowers! Here's a few options of flowers they can choose from that make great gifts for Easter.



Lilies



The most widely recognized flower for Easter is the Easter Lily. Said to represent hope, love, purity, and new beginnings, the Easter Lily is used for traditional religious decoration as well as everyday admiration. Fragrant and chic, the white trumpet shapes are often revered. If celebrating traditionally is the goal, customers can enjoy the Easter Lily!



Tulips



Tulips symbolize rebirth after the winter season. These simple yet beautiful flowers are said to convey the feeling of love. The Passionate Purple Tulips are great for to get customers in the Easter Spirit.



Hydrangea



The hydrangea symbolizes heartfelt emotion. A gift that shows you truly care, the fluffy delicate flowers are fun and lively. The Southern Hospitality bouquet makes Hydrangeas the star of the show.



Daisy



Bright and fragrant Daisies bring the feelings of Spring everywhere they go. Symbolizing serenity and purity, the flowers are a suitable fit for the Easter season. Customers can spring into the Easter season with the Daisy Craisy bouquet.



About Abbott Florist

At Abbott Florist, our reliable staff is committed to creating beautiful flower arrangements and gifts which are perfect for any occasion. As a trusted local florist, we offer flower delivery throughout Turnersville, NJ and surrounding areas, as well as nationwide delivery through our network of reliable florists.