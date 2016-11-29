Abbott Florist Helps Christmas Elves Find Their #MistletoeMatch This Holiday Season

Turnersville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --It can be hard for a workaholic to find a good date for the holiday season and there is no bigger workaholic this season than a Christmas elf. Abbott Florist's #MistletoeMatch is dedicated to helping these elves and winter animals find a new companion and home with the people of Turnersville, NJ. Through playful email blasts and social media posts, #MistletoeMatch highlights a few of the many wonderful seasonal products Abbott Florist has to offer this holiday season.



#MistletoeMatch features seven dating profiles of elves and and seasonal animals to showcase the winter personalities that Abbott offers. With characters like Martino Cartier, Handsome Hunter, and Owlivia The Hoot, each product truly comes to life. From a hipster looking for a match that shares his love of craft beer and veganism to a friendly bear looking for someone to build a family with, each character is 100% themselves and sure to find a piece of itself in another.



These seven profiles highlight some of the friendliest and most colorful figures on the Abbott Florist shelf, though it does not nearly encompass the totality of Abbott's winter stock. With spritely fairies, Junk food towers, caroling grizzlies, and everything in between, there is a product that is sure to bring joy to all around. Visiting Abbott Florist's Turnersville store is the best way to revel in their extensive stock of fun and seasonal products.



By offering patrons 10% off all holiday merchandise in store, Abbott Florist has made a commitment to find all their winter products a home for the holidays. Whether it is Hopeful Holly or Nora the Polar Bear, one of these darling critters will be sure to capture your imagination and heart. Come into Abbott Florist today to meet the #MistletoeMatches face-to-face!



