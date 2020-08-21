Abbott Florist Named "Best of the Best" Florist in South Jersey

Turnersville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2020 --The South Jersey Magazine publishes an annual article detailing its top South Jersey businesses in many different categories as selected by staff members, as well as a "Reader's Choice" group. The editors credit their excitement for publishing this year's issue to many of these companies beginning the reopening process after the ongoing pandemic shut down many of the community's nonessential businesses.



Abbott Florist was selected as the "Best of the Best" South Jersey florist because "[w]hen the occasion calls for nothing but the best, these petal pushers know how to craft exactly the right arrangement full of gorgeous, vibrant flowers and stylistic flair." Abbott Florist is praised for creating beautiful arrangements and the article encourages readers to visit or order from local businesses as they reopen.



Abbott Florist is proud to be among these great South Jersey establishments and is thankful for the continued support from its customers and the community. Abbott holds the community in high regard and always strives to reciprocate the support through its intricate arrangements and personalized service. Abbott Florist looks forward to using this recognition as motivation to consistently find new ways to show gratitude for its customers and continue to create uplifting floral displays.



To read South Jersey Magazine's full list and the reasoning behind every decision, click here. To read Abbott Florist's blog in response to this distinction, click here.



About Abbott Florist

Abbott Florist is a flower shop in Washington Township, New Jersey that's known for its beautiful flower arrangements. Staff members carefully consider customer needs and create the perfect display for any occasion. Visit https://abbottflorist.com/ to explore arrangement options or begin the process of developing a personalized display with a staff member.