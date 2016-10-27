Abbott Florist: The Best Floral Shop in South Jersey

Turnersville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --Since 1969 family owned and operated Abbott Florist has been providing South Jersey with beautiful blooms and bouquets crafted from the heart for any occasion. Abbott Florist's Dutch owner Joukje Sklikas, known as Jackie, is committed to discovering the latest trends in the floral industry and introducing them to their customers through thoughtful arrangements. Beyond the floral industry, Abbott Florist is deeply rooted within the South Jersey community through volunteering and participation in charity events.



Understanding the role their products play in their customers' lives, Abbott Florist's knowledgeable and talented staff are dedicated to creating only high quality arrangements from the freshest flowers. Owner Sklikas prides herself on following current floral trends and integrating them into both their products and their in-store displays to create a friendly and seasonal atmosphere within the store. Stepping into Abbott Florist, customers are greeted with beautiful scenery that showcases Abbott's commitment to creativity. This same care and creativity is brought into each and every bouquet or gift item purchased from Abbott.



Along with the care brought to their products, Abbott Florist is dedicated to giving back to the community. Most recently they participated in Wigs & Wishes, a charity event for cancer patients organized by salon owner Martino Cartier. For this event, Abbott created stunning floral headpieces atop mannequins for a unique take on centerpieces. Abbott distributed roses and gift cards to all of the event attendees so they can take home a piece of the event. Abbott also provides arrangements, decor, and 'Junk Food Towers' to other local charity events.



With a finger on the pulse of local trends, Abbott Florist can assist their customers in expressing their innermost sentiments and feelings. Beyond the floral industry, Abbott is deeply committed to beautifying their community through charity events and volunteering. Visit Abbott Florist today to discover their fabulous seasonal decor in addition to their wide range of fresh, beautiful flowers.



About Abbott Florist

At Abbott Florist, our reliable staff is committed to creating beautiful flower arrangements and gifts which are perfect for any occasion. As a trusted local florist, we offer flower delivery throughout Turnersville, NJ and surrounding areas, as well as nationwide delivery through our network of reliable florists.