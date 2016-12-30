Abbott Florist Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity

Turnersville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2016 --Abbott Florist has officially launched their new logo and brand. Owner/Operator, Joukje Sklikas, affectionately known as "Jackie" wanted a new, more modern logo to reflect the current brand's identity. The new logo is marked by an adorned tulip. The tulip, a flower known for its ties to Holland, is a nod to Jackie's own Dutch heritage.



But there is more to this logo than meets the eye. Inside the logo you can find one principle at the core of the Abbott brand. Nestled below the tulip is a small heart, included to showcase Abbott's devotion to charitable work and giving back. As a community leader, Abbott Florist makes it a point to help the community and others in any way that it can. Most recently, Abbott donated the centerpieces for the annual gala of Wigs & Wishes, a non-profit devoted to providing wigs and granting wishes for cancer patients.



In addition to encompassing the charitable side of Abbott Florist, the heart also is the visual representation of Abbott's new tagline "Crafted from the Heart". The tagline highlights the freshness and custom quality of each Abbott creation.



The overall feel of the logo and new brand is clean, elegant, and colorful. The new brand maintains Abbott's main colors but features a few new ones that add pop and dimension.



About Abbott Florist

At Abbott Florist, our reliable staff is committed to creating beautiful flower arrangements and gifts which are perfect for any occasion. As a trusted local florist, we offer flower delivery throughout Turnersville, NJ and surrounding areas, as well as nationwide delivery through our network of reliable florists.