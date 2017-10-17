AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson Lead US Immunology Drug Market Due to High Cost of Biologic Treatments

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --According to a new exciting and unprecedented 1000+ page report series on the U.S. market for immunology drugs by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the immunology market is facing strong competition and cost pressure from new entrants, which limits the commercial potential of these drugs. Another concern is the significant unmet needs to treat relevant diseases, in terms of safer treatments and more convenient administration.



Immunology drugs are one of the costliest treatment options for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis. However, these are the only effective treatments that act on the targets that cause these diseases. Other treatments are used to treat disease symptoms rather than the disease itself.



Orally administered Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are expected to capture a considerable share of the U.S. market over the next several years. The current marketed JAK inhibitor, Xeljanz, has a high year over year growth rate. Other promising examples such as baricitinib and fligotinib will also be competing heavily to mark their presence for years to come.



AbbVie is the leading competitor in the U.S. immunology drug market. The company has been doing well with its immunology product, Humira. Currently, Humira is approved for indications such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, pediatric Crohn's disease, pediatric enthesitis-related arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, non-infectious intermediate, posterior and panuveitis. The company's revenue from Humira approached $16 billion during the 2016 fiscal year, accounting for almost 63% of the company's overall revenue that year.



Johnson & Johnson is another major competitor in the immunology drug market. The company has three of the market leading immunology biologics. Although Remicade and Simponi are expected to lose a significant amount of market share, due to their patent expiry and biosimilar competition, their product Stelara is expected to have moderate market growth during the next several years. Additional competitors in the U.S. immunology drug market include Amgen, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Biogen, Takeda, UCB and Pfizer among others.



"There is a number of drugs in the U.S. product pipeline report that could enter the market during the next few years," explains Kamran Zamanian, CEO at iData Research. "These drugs will play a major role in driving growth in the market."



Second line treatments targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and IL-receptors are crowding the current market and their biosimilars will be strongly impacting the market in the future. A number of biosimilars are ready to be launched upon the clearing of patent law suits imposed by original manufacturers. Although, the originator drugs such as Enbrel and Humira are protected by many complex ancillary patents, these patents will lose their exclusivity between the years 2020 and 2022. The adoption of biosimilars among the U.S. population will depend on the strength of marketing strategies and changing physician's prescription patterns.



More on the immunology drug market in the U.S. can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Immunology Drugs. The full report suite on the U.S. market for immunology includes for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), Crohn's disease (CD), psoriasis (PsO) and ulcerative colitis (UC), such as Orencia (abatacept), Humira (adalimumab), Cimzia (certolizumab), Enbrel (etanercept), Simponi (golimumab) Remicade (infliximab), Rituxan (rituximab), Actemra/RoActemra (toclizumab), Stelara (ustekinumab), Entyvio (vedolizumab), Tysabri (natalizumab) and others. Each report discusses in detail the unit dosage sold by drug type, average dosage price, market values as well as growth rates.



The iData report series on immunology drugs covers the U.S., Canada, U.K., Spain, Italy, Germany, France and many other countries in Asia and Latin America. Reports provide a comprehensive analysis including units sold, market value, forecasts, as well as detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success strategies in each market and segment. To find out more about immunology drug market data, register online or email us at info@idataresearch.net for a U.S. Market Report Suite for Immunology Drugs brochure and synopsis.



