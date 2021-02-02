Abby the Pup Preschool Printables and Worksheets Released Globally to the Public Domain

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2021 --Abby the Pup announces the release of over 800 pages of preschool printables and worksheets to the public domain to help educate young children across the world as they face the educational challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The website provides free quality educational materials for teachers and parents to share with their children at school or at home. All content on the website has been placed under the Creative Commons Public Domain. There are no logins, no fees and no advertisements. It is an easy to use, safe, and commercial-free environment. Abby the Pup's purpose is for social good, dedicated to improving the lives of children through education.



The content has been organized into four categories of PDF documents which may be easily downloaded, printed and shared:



Literature – Alphabet Identification, Alphabet Trace and Write, Match Letters, Sight Words, Word Recognition, Rhyming Words, Word Families, Missing Letters



Math – Number Identification, Number Trace and Write, Match Numbers, Counting, Addition, Subtraction, Comparing, Ten Frame Cards, Patterns



General Knowledge and Skills – Colors, Shapes, Color Cute Animals, Tracing, Matching Cards, Positions, Sizes, Dot to Dot



Classroom – Awards, Calendar, Name Cards, Center Signs, Nursery Rhymes, Preschool Assessment, Posters, The Week, Reward Cards



The contributors and supporters of Abby the Pup believe that quality preschool educational materials should be freely available to all children. Education helps lift children out of poverty, addresses social inequalities and provides a path to a better life. The company encourages the distribution and sharing of this content to help educate and improve the lives of children across the world.



For more information, please visit www.abbythepup.com.



About Abby the Pup

Abby the Pup was created in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many young children could not go to school or were required to learn remotely from home. It was a stressful time for children, parents and teachers. Out of this crisis came the inspiration. Why must educational materials be so difficult to access, costly and commercialized? It should be easy to use and freely available in the public domain to help teachers and parents educate their young children. This is the mission of Abby the Pup.



Contact:

Larry Ng, Co-Founder

Abby the Pup

917-536-5358

lovetolearn@abbythepup.com

https://www.abbythepup.com