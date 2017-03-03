ABD Creative Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Emergency and Survival Supplies

Wasilla, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --Elizabeth Willette is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.EmergencyAndSurvivalSupplies.com. The website offers a wide variety of emergency and survival supplies including survival light, emergency shelters, survival tools, emergency preparedness food, and first aid essentials. Willette was inspired by the amount of people who are completely unprepared for natural disasters and everyday emergency situations alike. Through her online store, Willette wanted to give customers a burden-free way to be prepared to face an emergency with grace, whether it is an earthquake or a power outage.



There are many excellent emergency and survival supplies featured within the merchandise of EmergencyAndSurvivalSupplies.com. The website carries items including survival light such as LED camping lanterns with hand crank feature as well as solar powered LED light bulbs; first aid supplies including fully stocked medic kit bags and small first aid kits; shelters including lightweight 2-person tents and emergency shelter tube tents; and more. In the future, Willette plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance regarding each and every transaction made on EmergencyAndSurvivalSupplies.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a multi-tool to be their buddy for their next outdoor adventure or an emergency food bucket for the valuable fuel they may need to survive.



To complement the main website, Willette is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheEmergencySurvivalBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality survival supplies in general such as ensuring warmth if left outdoors with survival shelters, the benefits of survival lights for emergency illumination, and finding versatile survival tools for sale. Willette hopes to give valuable tips and information on ensuring survival preparedness and peace of mind.



About EmergencyAndSurvivalSupplies.com

EmergencyAndSurvivalSupplies.com – a division of ABD Creative Ventures, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Elizabeth Willette.



Elizabeth Willette

http://www.EmergencyAndSurvivalSupplies.com

907-373-1263