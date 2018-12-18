Abely Launches a New Collection of Perfume Design ABD106-100

Guandong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Abely perfume is excited to integrate the new collection perfume design ABD106-100 in Guangzhou, China. It is planned to launch officially to VIP customers on January 1st, 2019.



This customized design is available for the niche brand, special for modern femme, sophisticated and assertively, perfectly captures the sexy feminine, alluring appearance and scintillating exterior catches the eye of all passing.



White opal glass ensures the bottle pure as crystal, delicate lines delineate the attractive shape, impressive color coating offers multiple choices, and dapper plate with private label logo on the center, which is the symbol of luxury and exclusivity. The collar with engraved patterns is matching bottle perfectly. Heavy luxury Zamac cap comes with the pretty interspersed leather, it has a good touching and delicate appearance.



The design comes in 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml, with a wide choice of decorations, like color coating, soft touch, polishing, metalizing, frosting and etc,. The patterns on collar and cap can be adjusted to any attractive designs to meet customer's need, such as Europe(French) style, Middle East (Arabic) style, which is based on the customer's requirements.



"From raw material to production, Abely strictly select and refine every step, we tried repeatedly to achieve an aesthetic perfection, " says Fannie Lee, the Owner of Abely.



Primary packaging is of vital importance in the perfumery market. It helps perfume brands to convey a more persuasive idea of the unique characteristics of a product, reflect the story behind the fragrance. More than anywhere else in the beauty industry, the visual aspect of packaging is a crucial factor in persuading consumers. And that is where Abely Perfume plays a leading role in this industry.



About Abely

Abely is specialized in providing perfume packaging solutions. Beyond the standard bottles, it also focuses on customized projects and private labels. Abely has an extensive range of available designs to satisfy all its customers'needs. Its primary objective is to support customers from the initial concept creation to the final product delivery.



For more information: http://www.abelyperfume.com