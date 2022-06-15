Abendroth-Fortel Released Its Overview on Market Rotation from Energy and Metals Into Grains

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --Abendroth Fortel, a leading financial services adviser and a well-reputed commodity broker aiming to provide its clients with an array of investment opportunities in the commodity markets, today announced its market outline in regards to the agricultural commodity trading that gains investors' attention on a higher scale and as a competitive alternative to the metals and energy markets.



While certain reductions were seen in crude oil and natural gas, trading went on the rise in the case of agricultural products like corn, soybeans, and sugar. Most of the commodities were traded at lower rates for the past quarters, however, grains followed recently a prompt rise in long positions due to solid primary support. As a result, many investors are concerned about capital preservation along with profit-taking.



Regarding the energy market, the latest market circumstances had influenced the demand for crude oil and it is considered that it will keep it under pressure and potential recovery is forecasted further out into the future. Minor changes have been registered in precious metals, having gold and silver breaking lower compared with the previous quarter.



In relation to the grains market, the mixed net long in corn, wheat and soybeans reached out to higher lots, a position that was continuously detected within agricultural products for several years. Besides corn, sugar is one of the soft commodities that has recorded important profit-taking. Abendroth Fortel's regular market overviews address the performance of managed traders. The managed traders do not have underlying exposure to be preserved, thus making them more receptive to variations in fundamental or technical price fluctuation and it helps them depict the views about important trends as well as to interpret market overturning.



About Abendroth Fortel

Abendroth-Fortel.com is one of the leading financial services advisers and a well-reputed commodity broker. The primary aim of the firm is to provide its clients with an array of investment opportunities in the commodity markets. Abendroth Fortel provides an unparalleled range of services like commodity trading, financial advice, alternative investments, and forex trading for both local and global investors to meet their diverse requirements. The firm's professional staff is trained to handle the highest level of service for customers of all sizes and requirements. Abendroth Fortel prefers challenging tasks that allow the company to work on the edge of its capabilities.