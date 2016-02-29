Abhinam Center Announces 200 hours Yoga Teacher Training Courses In Dharamsala

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Abhinam Yoga Center has just released the spring and summer 2016 dates for their yoga teacher training courses in Dharamsala in the Himalayan region of Northern India. These 200 hour YTTC courses are aimed at creating confident and professional yoga teachers. These teacher training courses are internationally recognized by the Yoga Alliance US and UK.



Yoga practitioners, who want to improve their practice and learn how to help others along their spiritual path, can now do so in the nurturing surroundings of the home of yoga itself. These courses have been designed by Namito, the experienced Academic Course Director of Abhinam Yoga Center along with the support of the team of highly experienced teachers to provide students with a strong foundation in injury free Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga practice as well as an all-round education in yogic principles, philosophy and the essential skills to become confident and well-qualified professional teachers. This flowing style of yoga blends the teachings of Yogi B.K.S. Iyengar and the Mysore school developed by Shri K. Pattahbi Jois, tracing its lineage to the 'Father of Modern Yoga', Shri T. Krishnamacharya. It involves both led classes and disciplined self-study in practice and theory to provide a deep understanding of the asanas of the Primary and Intermediate series, correct synchronization of breath and movement, safe posture alignment and adjustments to ensure that students remain injury-free. It is both restorative and energetic, overcoming fatigue and boosting stamina, and because of the use of props to aid people with physical issues, it is also therapeutic, accessible to students of all levels.



The students of Abhinam North India Center in Dharamkot are guided through three practical stages of the course: personal training, methodology and teaching strategies. Supported by classes in theory and professional development, this structure enables students to build a comprehensive understanding of yoga which will boost their teaching skills. During the course, students will deepen the knowledge of their own and others' physical bodies, expand their limitations and gain the confidence to take the next step on their yogic journey.



About Teacher Training Courses

There are three 200-hour yoga teacher training courses in Dharamsala, each of which takes around four weeks to complete, commencing on dates between May and July 2016. Course fees is 1700 Euros, with an early bird discount of 100 Euros for applications up to two months before the start date. These courses culminate with certification by Yoga Alliance UK or US, a qualification which is recognized around the world, making students eligible to become Registered Yoga Teachers with Yoga Alliance. The course fees is non-refundable and does not include Yoga Alliance registration fees.



