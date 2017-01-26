Abhinam Center in India Announces 200 Hours Multi Style Yoga Teachers Training Course in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --One of India's leading yoga centers, Abhinam Yoga Center, has announced to offer a unique Multi Style Yoga Teacher Training Course at its Dharamsala center. The course is designed to bring forth the new approach of learning yoga where the aspiring teachers would be able to learn how to smoothly blend their physical practice with the subtle divine passive energy.



The 200 hours Multi Style Yoga TTC will be organized from May till August. The yoga teacher training in Dharamsala covers in-depth study of Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Vinyasa and Restorative Yin Yoga supplemented with relaxation techniques like meditations, yoga nidra, mantra chanting, and talking to body-mind methodologies from yogic traditions. The course is accredited with Yoga Alliance US and UK and hence are recognized worldwide. Hence, after students complete their 200 hours, they can register themselves for the Registered Yoga Teacher(RYT) certification.



"We are pleased to inform about our 200 hours Multi Style Yoga TTC for all the aspiring yoga teachers & eager students out there. What differentiates our new course from our Ashtanga yoga trainings in India is that our multi-style program takes up a holistic approach where we aim to achieve a fine balance between active (Yang) & passive (Yin) energies. This allows one to study on different aspects of yoga. We are backed by an experienced team of Yoga Alliance certified teachers. Our instructors are well-trained in various styles, schools and traditions of yoga. The program is open for all those who are not only interested in teaching but also interested to know about traditional yoga. Even beginners with little experience can sign up for the course", stated Namito, the academic director of Abhinam Yoga Center while announcing about the course.



The Multi Style Yoga TTC in Dharamsala is priced at a very affordable price of 1600 USD. The course fees would cover teacher training course manual, study material, accommodation and three yogi vegetarian meals everyday (excluding Saturdays & Sundays). However, students can opt out and make their own food and accommodation arrangements. The price for the course would then be 1300 USD.



About Abhinam Yoga Center

The Yoga Center in Dharamsala is located in tranquil shadows of the Himalayan Dhauladhar ranges with a perfect pristine panoramic backdrop to practice yoga and meditation. Located in close proximity to the Dalai Lama's temple, the area oozes a relaxing divine feel with the chants and bells flowing from the Tibetan monasteries around.