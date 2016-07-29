Abhinam Center in India Concludes July 2016 Ashtanga Yoga TTC in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --Abhinam Yoga Center in India successfully concluded its last 200 hour Ashtanga Yoga TTC for its summer 2016 season at Dharamkot School in Dharamsala. The teacher training program, which started on 4th July 2016, saw participation of more than 20 students from all across the globe. The TTC program ended with a graduation ceremony wherein, the Academic director of the Abhinam Yoga School, Yog Namito, presented participants with their certificates. Beginning on their journey as future Yoga mentors, students were all enthused with positive energy and felt all the more content, peaceful and self-aware.



The participants of TTC responded quite positively when asked about their experiences. Students said that their TTC experience led to a much greater sense of calm, bliss, inner peace and self-awareness. Many of them feel confident to go back and pursue their dream of teaching yoga and sharing it with the community. Namito, the Academic Director of the course said," When I see the contentment and smiles on the faces of my students, I feel Abhinam Yoga Center has succeeded in taking another step forward towards promotion, dissemination and inculcation of a holistic yogic lifestyle. It is a hard one month journey of sweat and tears. I would also like to congratulate my teachers team for being so professional and supportive during the TTC."



Students are taught many aspects of yoga and its sister sciences like Pranayama, meditation, Yogic philosophy and Anatomy. The motive is to prepare the students to emerge as holistic yogis and successful yoga teachers. Asanas are practiced in a sequence in a dynamic and flowing style using breath, drishti (gaze) and bandhas (energy locks) with primary focus on correct alignment during practice of asanas.



About Abhinam Yoga Center

Abhinam School has a yoga center in Dharamsala and Goa. The calm and peaceful environs of both the centers provide perfect locations for yogis to learn and embrace yoga. Abhinam Yoga Center envisions at inculcating among its participants a truly yogic lifestyle by offering a scientific and spiritual approach to yoga through its Yoga teacher training courses in India. To know about their upcoming programs for 200 hrs Ashtanga TTC in Goa for year 2016-17, one can visit their website.