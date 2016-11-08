Abhinam Center in India Successfully Completes 200 Hrs October 2016 TTC in Goa

Goa, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2016 --Known for its teacher training courses in India, Abhinam yoga center attracts students from all parts of the world who wish to learn the unique combination of Ashtanga yoga with correct alignment. Adding yet another feather to its cap, Abhinam yoga center, has successfully completed the 200 hours Yoga Teacher Training of its 2016 October batch in Goa. The course that was organized in their Patnem center was completed with a graduation ceremony on 4th November, 2016. Most of the graduates of the course felt excited and confident to embark on their journey as yoga teachers. While for some, it was also an emotional moment saying goodbyes to their new yoga family.



The 200 hours Yoga TTC course in Goa is a comprehensive course comprising of theoretical philosophy and anatomy lessons, practical teaching methodology sessions along with daily asana, pranayama and mediation classes. The course also aims to take forward the essence of traditional yoga for those who are keen to understand and dig deep into the world of yogasutras. It follows the strict guidelines set by the Yoga Alliance US and UK and hence, after completion, the students can become registered yoga teachers.



This October 2016 yoga teacher training in Goa brought together students from many different countries like Iran, United Kingdom, Netherlands, India etc. Speaking about why Abhinam's unique approach to yoga works for them, one of the teachers said, "Students from many of these diverse backgrounds come with different understanding of Yoga. The students often complain that the physical aspect remains the predominant focus for many schools in the west. Hence, this is why they look to come to India to learn other aspects of the yogic practices like philosophy etc. Our Ashtanga yoga center in India does not see yoga as not a mere weight loss mechanism. Rather, the courses are conceptualized in such a way that they offer an integrated and holistic study on the subject of yoga, which works on the physical, the mental and the spiritual development of the person. Therefore, the courses give not only a taste of how to practice with correct alignment but also meditation, mantra chanting, yoga nidra and pranayama etc. to help students achieve inner calm, happiness and ultimate peace of the being."



Additionally, the fact that Goa attracts students from all across the world ensures that there is a beautiful amalgamation of culture and camaraderie. Most students treasure the bonds they form here. The easy-going lifestyle, the verdant natural beauty and Goa's infallible charm surely enhances the fulfillment that one derives from this teachers training course. Abhinam Yoga, one of the leading yoga centers in India, organizes Yoga Alliance accredited teacher training courses all year round either in Goa or Dharamsala. One can check their website to look for any further information.