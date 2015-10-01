Patnem, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --After successfully concluding 300 hrs TTC in Dharamsala in August 2015, Abhinam Yoga Centre in Patnem announced two 300 hrs Ashtanga Vinyasa Advanced Series Teacher training courses in January and March, 2016. This advanced course is only suited for experienced yoga practitioners who want to practice Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Intermediate Series. The aim of this course is to share the knowledge and solid experience to people interested in deepening their Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga practice.



This advanced program of Ashtanga Yoga TTC in Goa will consist of 35 days of intense yoga practice where the daily program of the training starts from seven in the morning to eight in the evening. To enroll, the participants are required to complete 200 hrs TTC from any Yoga Alliance certified school. After completing the course i.e. 300 hrs Advanced Yoga TTC and 200 hrs teacher training course, participants will be verified as 500 hrs certified teachers.



Included in the course modules are the techniques, practice and training related to the Asanas, Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary and Intermediate series, Kriyas, Mantras and other meditation techniques. In this course, students will be taught asana practice with a strong focus on the development of the body alignment, sharpening the awareness of the physiological awareness.



Apart from it, other modules to be discussed on the course include the teaching methodology, physiology and anatomy. The yoga lifestyle, ethics and philosophy of yoga teachers will also be included as part of the decency codes. The four chapters of the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali and other ethics is also taught as a part of this course curriculum. The centre conducts practicum, tutorials, assignment and exam before graduating students for completing the teacher training course.



The accommodation includes private rooms with attached bathrooms, western toilet and hot shower for their ease and convenience. With Wi-Fi available at the school, this is one of the perks to enjoy by the students. TTC manual, study material, three yogi-vegetarian meals and accommodation are included on the course fees. Students also have the options to make their own arrangements for food and accommodation arrangements. In that case, will be deducted from their total fees.



Apart from conducting the advanced Ashtaga yoga TTC, Abhinam Yoga Centre in Patnem is also conducting drop in daily classes, 200 hrs Teacher Training Courses and 5 day yoga workshops in Patnem. From March 2016, Abhinam Centre in Dharamsala will also start its season with various courses at its Dharamkot Centre in Himalayas. One can contact yoga centre for any queries.