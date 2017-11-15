Abhinam School Announces 2018 Season Dates for 500 Hours Yoga Teacher Training in India

Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Abhinam Yoga School has announced the dates and schedule of 500-hour Yoga Teacher Training Course in India for its 2018 season. This is complete yoga program that incorporates the most extensive and comprehensive yoga training course. Spread out for over 53 days, it is aimed towards taking forward not only one's passion for yoga but also introduce a complete yogic lifestyle with self awareness. The 500-hour Yoga teacher training program includes the basic 200 hour yoga teachers training followed by the advanced 300-hour advanced yoga training. It is accredited by the Yoga Alliance US and Yoga Alliance Professionals, formerly known as Yoga Alliance UK.



The 500 hours teacher training courses follow a thorough study of different subjects like yoga philosophy, anatomy, physiology and teaching methodology. It also covers the intricacies of practicing Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga with correct alignment using Iyengar props. To successfully complete the training, students will participate in the 200 hours training followed by 300 hours training. Students can choose any of the Abhinam yoga schools either in Goa or Dharamsala to complete their 200 hours hours training. After their 200 hours training, they will have to complete the 300 hours yoga teacher training in Goa. The students also have an option to take a gap between the two trainings and not complete the entire training at one go. Sometimes the teachers will also recommend these breaks to help students identify and improve their practice and go deeper to understand this ancient science of wellness. This allows flexibility to many students who might have busy work schedules or plans which doesn't allow them to take a break for many days at one go. Hence, on successfully completing both the courses, the students are eligible to register for the 500-hour Teacher Training Course certification.



The 500 hour Yoga Teacher Training Course comprises of three main elements



Physical Training:



Participants will undergo a detailed and intensive training in yoga. The main style will be Ashtanga Yoga based on Iyengar alignment principles using props. However, students will also be getting training in other yoga styles like Hatha Vinyasa Yoga, Restorative yoga etc. One also learns how to use different Iyengar props extensively at Abhinam Yoga School. The teaching methodology classes cover all the important aspects of improving students's practice and how to make postures more aligned. There will also be Practicum classes which gives students necessary experience to sharpen their teaching skills.



Spiritual Training:



At Abhinam School, one would find equal emphasis not only on the physical practice but also subjects like kriyas, pranayama, mantra chantings, satsang and meditation. Participants will also get a peep into the aspects of Bhakti Yoga as well as Karma Yoga. The training also includes kirtan or satsang, where music is used as a platform to enhance the yogic experience.



Theoretical Knowledge:



Not just the physical practice but the students also get extensive theoretical training. They will be learning the Sanskrit names of the various yogic postures, yoga philosophy as well as anatomy and physiology classes. There is also an optional section on Yoga Marketing, where students develop an understanding of the business side of yoga and learn how to effectively promote their classes and successfully spread their understanding.



Overall, the yoga teacher training in India organized by Abhinam Yoga School is designed to help participants get a comprehensive insight into the various aspects of Yoga. All the trainings follow a disciplined schedule and detailed course structure which has been accredited by Yoga Alliance. The course fees includes food and accommodation. The school offers healthy vegetarian or Satvic diet that enhances their body harmony and helps in their practice. It is also necessary for students to follow a good conduct and respect everyone in the class.



About Abhinam Yoga

Abhinam Yoga is one of the leading yoga training schools in India, with their branches in Goa and Dharamsala. The school organizes different courses and trainings all year ar The 500 hrs yoga teacher training in India is suitable for students who are passionate about yoga and looking to not only go deeper in the their practice but also spread the holistic yogic lifestyle. Hence, this 500-hour Yoga Teacher Training provides the perfect platform for students to deepen the understanding about yoga and run their own centers or schools confidently. One an check their website for latest information on the course, dates and course fees.