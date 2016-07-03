Patnem, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2016 --Abhinam Yoga School is pleased to announce upcoming dates for the 100 hours Yoga Teacher Training Course in Goa for 2016-2017. This course is designed to help busy yoga teachers earn their 200 hour Yoga TTC in 2 parts.



The Yoga Alliance has set 200-hour standards for yoga teacher training, meaning that yoga teachers must obtain 200 combined hours of training. Currently, almost 70,000 Registered Yoga Teachers (RYTs) are a part of the Yoga Alliance, and Abhinam Yoga School is excited to offer another path for completing the yoga teacher training. Being one of the premier yoga school in India, it offers an alternative training route to complete 100 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course (Pre-TTC) for students who otherwise wouldn't have the time to complete the four-week long 200-hour TTC course at one go. With the 100 hours Yoga course in Goa, students have the opportunity to complete their 200 hours of training in two sections.



The 100 hours Yoga course leverages a syllabus that is aligned with Yoga Alliance 200hr TTC standards and delivers well-rounded modules on the Yoga Philosophy, practicing asanas of the Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary Series, how to observe and teach injury-free yoga, and many other aspects. At Abhinam School, each day would include Pranayama, free flow led classes, theory, teaching methodology, meditation and mantra chantings. The course includes 3 yogi vegetarian meals daily during weekdays, accommodations, and study materials. In addition, Abhinam Yoga Center can assist with airport pick-up and drop-off.



Within the course, students will complete a combined 100 hours of units including methodology, yoga philosophy, training and practice, anatomy, and more. Once students completes the 100 hrs yoga Pre-TTC or have completed previously, they can would be required to participate in another 100 hours course to complete the 200 hours Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Course. This course provides a comprehensive study of yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation, and teaching methodologies that equips the students with the in-depth knowledge and experience needed to correctly perform and teach Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Primary Series.



For more information about the 100 hours course, one can visit their website