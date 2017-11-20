Abhinam School Announces Start of November 2017 Yoga Teacher Training in India

Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Abhinam Yoga School in Goa begins its November Teacher Training program which includes 100, 200 and 300 hours teacher training courses. More than 20 participants from all over the world are expected to join the teacher training courses, which starts from 22nd November 2017. Abhinam yoga school has made a name for itself with organizing a beautiful amalgamation of traditional Ashtanga Yoga with Iyengar props. The 200 and 300-hour Teacher Training Courses are accredited by the Yoga Alliance US and Yoga Alliance Professionals UK. The teachers leading this training are certified instructors with wealth of experience of leading these courses for many years.



The 100 hours and 200 hours yoga course are fundamental training courses, where the students are offered a holistic yoga experience to bring about a union of the body, mind and soul. The schools offers to popularize the yogic way of living on a global forum. Students are offered the right knowledge about alignments that ensures that the proper benefit and understanding of these asanas is passed on to everyone in a comprehensive manner. They get a peep into the various elements of Bhakti Yoga and Karma Yoga and its various manifestations. It is a complete basic course where the students will learn about Philosophy, human anatomy and physiology and undertake practical lessons in pranayama, kriyas and meditation. The students participating in 100 hours training will have to take another 100 hours training to complete their 200 hours course, after which they can register themselves as Yoga Teachers.



The 300 hours Yoga Teacher Training in India is designed to deepen the training of passionate yoga enthusiasts and yoga teachers. It is specially designed for those who have already been initiated into the fundamentals of this ancient art of wellness. As a prerequisite, the students must have successfully completed their 200 hours training either at Abhinam Yoga School or any Yoga Alliance accredited School. Moreover, the 300-hour teacher training course also aims to go deeper in understanding the concept of injury-free yoga practice using props.



These teacher training courses in India will also cover the following:



- Detailed and in-depth study of Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga

- Mastering the various asanas with correct alignment techniques

- The thought and idea behind the postures and how to get in and out of the pose

- Hands-on adjustment and mastery on the various props used in Iyengar yoga

- Sharpening the observation, awareness and how to lead a professional class

- Meditation and mantra chanting

- Learning the basics of Sanskrit to fully appreciate the ancient yogic texts

- Developing and leading your own flow class

- Enhancing personal creativity in your classes without compromising the core of Yoga



That apart, participants will also get optional modules on marketing or developing the business skills of yoga, ayurvedic yoga massage etc.



About Abhinam Yoga

Abhinam Yoga is a recognized Ashtanga yoga school in India known for leading a comprehensive and traditional yoga trainings. The core idea is to deepen the concepts and understanding of yogic lifestyle in a playful way. It is for the same reason that the training modules takes into consideration the various global sensibilities and addresses a wider student base. To know more, one can visit their website for more details.